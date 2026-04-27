DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China ESG Selection UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China ESG Selection UCITS ETF DR (C) (EMXU LN) Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China ESG Selection UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 27-Apr-2026 / 09:11 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China ESG Selection UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 24-Apr-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 62.4597 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 17584423 CODE: EMXU LN ISIN: LU2345046655 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2345046655 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EMXU LN LEI Code: 213800J6GAIQJ1OPP251 Sequence No.: 425098 EQS News ID: 2315208 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 27, 2026 03:12 ET (07:12 GMT)