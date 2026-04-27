DJ Amundi MSCI Smart Cities UCITS ETF ACC: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Smart Cities UCITS ETF ACC (IQCT LN) Amundi MSCI Smart Cities UCITS ETF ACC: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Apr-2026 / 09:12 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Smart Cities UCITS ETF ACC DEALING DATE: 24-Apr-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 76.576 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 937282 CODE: IQCT LN ISIN: LU2037748345 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2037748345 Category Code: NAV TIDM: IQCT LN LEI Code: 5493004ZDNQO27QH8R39 Sequence No.: 425109 EQS News ID: 2315230 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 27, 2026 03:12 ET (07:12 GMT)