DJ Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (C) (JPX4 LN) Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 27-Apr-2026 / 09:12 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 24-Apr-2026 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 8792.8803 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3918287 CODE: JPX4 LN ISIN: LU2233156749 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2233156749 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPX4 LN LEI Code: 2138007H5QEZTOGC4B22 Sequence No.: 425111 EQS News ID: 2315234 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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April 27, 2026 03:12 ET (07:12 GMT)