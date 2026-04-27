DJ Amundi Euro Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Euro Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF Acc (MTIX LN) Amundi Euro Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Apr-2026 / 09:13 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Euro Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 24-Apr-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 170.5385 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8332432 CODE: MTIX LN ISIN: LU1650491282 =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1650491282 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MTIX LN LEI Code: 5493001RO4S2BX8YKF41 Sequence No.: 425124 EQS News ID: 2315260 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 27, 2026 03:13 ET (07:13 GMT)