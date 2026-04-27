DJ Amundi MSCI Europe Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Europe Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc (EABE LN) Amundi MSCI Europe Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Apr-2026 / 09:18 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Europe Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 24-Apr-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 91.6824 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 981128 CODE: EABE LN ISIN: LU2130768844 =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2130768844 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EABE LN LEI Code: 2221005CN7A7XZRQ4W36 Sequence No.: 425193 EQS News ID: 2315398 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 27, 2026 03:18 ET (07:18 GMT)