Transpower's latest assessment of New Zealand's balance between electricity supply and demand suggests an energy gap could emerge in the early 2030s, even if all committed and likely investments are delivered without delay.New Zealand's state-owned grid operator Transpower has said delivery of new generation and battery storage systems must continue into the 2030s to stay ahead of growing demand for electricity. The company's Draft Security of Supply Assessment (SOSA) 2026, published earlier this week for electricity sector consultation, provides a ten year view of the balance between supply ...

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