AM Best will exhibit at The BIBA Conference, which will take place 13-14 May 2026, in Manchester, United Kingdom.

AM Best's William Mills, senior director, and Roisin Gallagher, associate director, from the EMEA ratings market development team, will be available at booth D79 to discuss Best's Credit Ratings and Best's Performance Assessments for Delegated Underwriting Authority Enterprises (DUAE).

Also present at the conference will be Sandhya Pai, account manager from the insurance information products team, discussing the range of AM Best insurance sector reports, data and analytic resources available to insurance practitioners and other interested parties.

BIBA conference delegates interested in meeting the AM Best teams to understand more about any of the rating services or insurance information products, can schedule a meeting with the team by contacting Charlotte Shoesmith at charlotte.shoesmith@ambest.com.

The 2026 BIBA Conference is themed, "Time: TO," and the event will take a forward-looking approach to insurance broking, as well as insurance capacity, broker choices and regulation. For more information about The BIBA (British Insurance Brokers' Association) conference, which will be held at the Manchester Central Convention Complex, please visit the event overview.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com

Copyright 2026 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260427130392/en/

Contacts:

Charlotte Shoesmith

Executive Assistant and Events Coordinator

+44 77 6496 0705

charlotte.shoesmith@ambest.com