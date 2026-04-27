A two-year field study in a 100 MW photovoltaic plant in semi-arid Inner Mongolia combined ground-based sensors, radiation measurements, and UAV thermal imaging to quantify how large-scale PV installations alter local air temperature, surface temperature, and energy balance compared with nearby non-PV areas. Results show consistent site-scale warming of 0.8 C.A research team from China conducted a two-year field study to assess how large-scale photovoltaic (PV) farms influence local climate conditions, with a focus on air temperature, surface temperature, and surface radiation balance. The observation ...

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