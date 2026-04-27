Original-Research: The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH



27.04.2026 / 10:39 CET/CEST

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Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA Company Name: The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA ISIN: DE000A40ZW88 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: Buy from: 27.04.2026 Target price: 20,00 Euro Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: - Analyst: Alexander Rihane

First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A40ZW88) veröffentlicht. Analyst Alexander Rihane bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und bestätigt sein Kursziel von EUR 20,00.



Zusammenfassung:

The Platform Group hat ihren geprüften Jahresabschluss 2025 veröffentlicht, der die vorläufigen Zahlen bestätigte, die über dem Mittelwert der Prognose lagen. Der Umsatzanstieg des Unternehmens um 39% gegenüber dem Vorjahr auf €728 Mio. wurde durch Wachstum in allen fünf Segmenten getragen, wobei das Segment Consumer Goods, das größte Umsatz- und Ertragssegment, die positive Entwicklung der Gruppe anführte (+55% gegenüber dem Vorjahr auf €458 Mio.). Nachdem TPG am 26. Januar seine Absicht zum Kauf des B2B-Pharmagroßhändlers AEP GmbH bekannt gegeben hatte, erhielt das Unternehmen am 31. März die kartellrechtliche Genehmigung für den Kauf. Nun befindet sich das Unternehmen in der Endphase der Finanzierung der Transaktion. Weitere Details werden bis Ende Mai erwartet. Vorbehaltlich des Abschlusses des Kaufs hat TPG zwei separate Prognosen für 2026 abgegeben: (1) €1 Mrd. Umsatz; €70 Mio. - €80 Mio. AEBITDA, falls die Transaktion nicht zustande kommt; und (2) €2 Mrd. Umsatz; €90 Mio. - €100 Mio. AEBITDA (auf Pro-forma-Basis), falls die Transaktion zustande kommt. Angesichts der verhaltenen Kursreaktion auf den Geschäftsbericht halten wir es für wahrscheinlich, dass der Markt geduldig auf weitere Klarheit bezüglich AEP wartet. Die TPG-Aktie notiert derzeit bei einem für 2027 erwarteten Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis und einem EV/AEBITDA von 2x, was für ein Unternehmen, das seinen Umsatz steigert und gleichzeitig seine Margen ausweitet, eine sehr niedrige Bewertung darstellt. Ein aktualisiertes DCF-Modell, das die AEP-Transaktion noch nicht berücksichtigt, ergibt ein unverändertes Kursziel von €20. Wir behalten unsere Kaufempfehlung bei (Aufwärtspotenzial: >400%).



First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A40ZW88). Analyst Alexander Rihane reiterated his BUY rating and maintained his EUR 20.00 price target.



Abstract:

The Platform Group published its audited 2025 results, which confirmed prelims and came in above the midpoint of guidance. The company's 39% y/y top line improvement to €728m was supported by growth on all five segments, with Consumer Goods, its largest sales and earnings segment, spearheading the group's positive development (+55% y/y to €458m). After announcing its intentions to purchase the B2B pharma wholesaler AEP GmbH on 26 January, TPG received antitrust approval for the purchase on 31 March. Now the company is in the final stages of completing the financing for the deal, with more details expected by the end of May. Pending the completion of the purchase, TPG has given two separate guides for 2026: (1) €1bn revenue; €70m - €80m AEBITDA if the deal doesn't go through; and (2) €2bn revenue; €90m - €100m AEBITDA (on a pro-forma basis) if the deal does. Considering the modest share price reaction to the annual report, we think it is likely that the market is patiently awaiting further clarity on AEP. The TPG share is currently trading at a 2027E forward P/E and EV/AEBITDA of 2x, which is a very low valuation for a company growing its top line, while expanding its margins. An updated DCF model, which does not yet include the AEP deal, yields an unchanged price target of €20. We maintain our Buy rating (upside: >400%).



Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §34b WpHG und des Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse.







You can download the research here: TPG0_GR-2026-04-27_EN



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First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

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