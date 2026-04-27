Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.: Integrating into European Power Trading -- iSolarCloud Partners with Frank Energy to Build a New Smart Dispatch Ecosystem

HEFEI, China, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, iSolarCloud (www.isolarcloud.com), the plant O&M platform under Sungrow, officially entered into a strategic partnership with Frank Energy, a renowned innovative energy service provider in Europe. Leveraging the Virtual Power Plant (VPP) dispatch system, both parties will collaborate to optimize residential PV and energy storage resources, enabling local users in the Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg to fully unlock the value of their energy assets. This partnership also marks another validation of iSolarCloud's open access capabilities in the European market.

As a leading smart energy service provider in Europe, Frank Energy's business spans multiple European countries including the Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg, serving over 150,000 end-users. The company is built on transparent, market-based dynamic pricing and pairs intelligent energy management services to offer users 100% green electricity without additional premiums. By aggregating distributed energy resources to participate in local power market trading, Frank Energy helps users maximize their energy asset returns, establishing itself as a benchmark enterprise with strong reputation in Europe's energy transition.

In this collaboration, iSolarCloud leveraged its mature technical integration capabilities to rapidly achieve deep connectivity with Frank Energy's VPP platform, successfully participate in European electricity market trading. Through this partnership, energy resources connected to iSolarCloud-including energy storage and PV systems-will be aggregated into a unified dispatchable VPP resource pool to participate in electricity market trading.

Based on the technical synergy between both parties, Frank Energy generates optimal charging and discharging dispatch strategies based on real-time price signals from the power market, and transmits dispatch commands to users' energy storage devices through the iSolarCloud platform. This enables automatically charging during low-price periods to reserve clean electricity, and discharging stored energy into the market during peak-price periods or grid stress to capture premium returns, while also earning additional compensation by providing grid ancillary services. This means users' home energy storage assets will no longer merely serve their own electricity needs, but can become flexible, value-added assets participating in power market trading-effectively improving users' energy investment returns and further reducing household electricity costs.

The rapid implementation of this collaboration fully demonstrates iSolarCloud's ecosystem-friendly approach. Through iSolarCloud's Developer Platform (https://developer-api.isolarcloud.com), device operational data interfaces and dispatch command interfaces are securely encapsulated in API format, allowing third-party applications (such as VPP aggregators and local energy trading platforms) to access according to defined rules without altering underlying systems on either side-significantly reducing development costs. This platform also enables iSolarCloud to quickly integrate into energy ecosystems across different global regions, delivering smart energy services tailored to local needs for more overseas users.

"The partnership with Frank Energy is a crucial step for us to participate in and accept dispatch from European VPP companies," said Mr. Sean Xu, Head of iSolarCloud of Sungrow. "We are not merely responding to dispatch commands; we are tightly integrating our dispatch strategies with dynamic pricing models across European markets, making every kilowatt-hour smarter. The direct value this brings is tangible economic returns for our users-helping households with storage charging equipment recover their investments faster and maximize their energy asset returns."

Going forward, Sungrow will continue to uphold the philosophy of open collaboration and win-win partnerships. Relying on its technical capabilities, the company will work with more global local energy partners to continuously deepen its VPP ecosystem layout, bringing more efficient and profitable smart energy solutions to users worldwide and contributing to the global energy transition.

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 29 years. As of Dec 2025, Sungrow has installed over 1000 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The company is recognized as the world's most bankable PV inverter and energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects across the globe, supported by a network of 520 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experiences. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit: www.sungrowpower.com/en

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