Riviera Residences Abu Dhabi Construction Update: MERED Advances Deep Foundation Works on Al Reem Island Waterfront Project

ABU DHABI, UAE, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MERED has announced a major construction milestone at Riviera Residences, its flagship waterfront development on Al Reem Island, as the project enters deep foundation and piling works.

Following the completion of over 60% of enabling works, including guide walls, shoring, contiguous piling, and ground improvement across both zones, the project has now progressed into its next construction phase. The milestone highlights continued momentum in Abu Dhabi's off-plan real estate market and reinforces investor confidence in premium waterfront developments.

Positioned within Abu Dhabi Global Market, Riviera Residences is designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architects Herzog & de Meuron and is set to become one of the capital's most distinctive waterfront addresses.

The development will feature over 400 apartments and 11 exclusive villas, including sky villas, ocean villas, and a penthouse, complemented by landscaped gardens and a curated waterfront promenade with cafés, dining, and boutique retail, aligning with growing demand for resort-style living in Abu Dhabi, positioning it among the most distinctive luxury villas in Abu Dhabi.

Construction continues on schedule, supported by close coordination between contractor NSCC International Ltd. and consultant Dar Al-Handasah. To date, the project has recorded 85,000+ safe man-hours with zero lost-time incidents, reflecting strong safety and execution standards.

According to Michael Belton, the milestone reflects both operational strength and market resilience:

"This milestone is a direct result of the quality of the teams we have on the ground, but it is also a testament to the resilience of the UAE's real estate sector. Abu Dhabi in particular continues to attract serious, long-term investment. This project was always conceived as something that could stand the test of time. That ambition has not changed, and neither has our commitment to delivering it."

The construction progress aligns with the broader goals of Abu Dhabi Vision 2030, which focuses on sustainable urban growth, transparency, and investment stability. Recent regulatory enhancements across the emirate's real estate sector continue to strengthen market governance and support long-term investor confidence.

Riviera Residences is backed by a globally recognised team, including Herzog & de Meuron, NSCC International Ltd., Dar Al-Handasah, and Michel Desvigne Paysagiste, reinforcing MERED's focus on high-quality waterfront developments in Abu Dhabi.

As construction progresses, the project continues to position itself as a benchmark for luxury waterfront real estate on Al Reem Island, contributing to Abu Dhabi's evolving residential landscape.

About MERED:

MERED is an international real estate developer pioneering a new era of luxury living. The brand fosters strong partnerships with top-tier architects, contractors, and service providers, sharing a commitment to their values and creating immersive lifestyle experiences, fusing automotive, yachting, wellness, elite sports, and fashion into high-energy, ultra-luxury communities. Its international team of visionary experts, driven by strategic cooperation, develops the real estate sector scout for a revolutionary branded residence concept, to transform urban living and set new benchmarks in the International real estate sector.

Media Contact

Company Name: MERED

Email: mered@sherpacomms.com

Country: United Arab Emirates

Website: https://mered.ae/

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