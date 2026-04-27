XRP Healthcare: $XRPHAI Now Live on MEXC, a Utility Token Rewarding Healthy Actions Built on the XRP Ledger

Initial listing now trading on MEXC with no prior private sale or pre-market distribution; deposits open today, and withdrawals available from April 28

DUBAI, UAE, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XRP Healthcare, the first AI healthcare platform built on the XRP Ledger, today confirms that $XRPHAI is now live for trading on MEXC, marking the initial listing of the token and the first time it has been made available to the public.

There has been no prior private sale, no airdrop allocation, and no previous exchange or decentralised listing. This approach establishes a transparent market entry, enabling organic price discovery based on open market participation from the outset.

Deposits for $XRPHAI are open today, with withdrawals scheduled to begin on April 28, 2026.

Trading is available here:

https://www.mexc.com/exchange/XRPHAI_USDT

$XRPHAI functions as the utility token powering rewards within the XRPH AI ecosystem, enabling users to earn through Proof of Health, a proprietary system designed to deliver Rewards for Healthy Actions through verified engagement.

Through the XRPH AI App, users interact with AI-driven healthcare tools and services, with in-app activities rewarded in $XRPHAI. These include AI-guided health interactions, wellness engagement through CalmXRPH, image-based assessments, educational participation, multilingual support, and access to local doctor search and connection features.

The XRP Healthcare Prescription Savings Card is integrated within the XRPH AI App, free to use, and enables users to access discounted medications while earning $XRPHAI rewards for usage. The card is accepted across more than 68,000 pharmacies in the United States, including Walmart, Walgreens, and CVS Pharmacy, offering savings of up to 80% on prescriptions.

The XRP Healthcare ecosystem operates as a connected framework:

XRPH serves as the foundational token layer

$XRPHAI powers engagement and reward distribution within the XRPH AI App

Phase 1 of the XRP Healthcare rewards system is scheduled to go live on April 28, enabling users to begin earning $XRPHAI through in-app participation. Phase 2, which introduces enhanced reward functionality for XRPH holders, has already been developed and is expected to activate shortly thereafter, further linking long-term participation with increased earning potential.

$XRPHAI has a fixed maximum supply of 1,000,000,000 tokens, with an initial portion allocated to circulating liquidity. The issuing account has been permanently disabled ("blackholed"), ensuring that no additional tokens can be minted and reinforcing a finite supply model.

Further details, including full tokenomics and allocation structure, are available in the official whitepaper:

https://www.xrphealthcare.ai/docs/xrphai-whitepaper.pdf

Global healthcare expenditure is estimated at approximately $10 trillion, while the digital health sector is projected to grow into a market worth several hundred billion dollars over the coming years, driven by increasing adoption of mobile and AI-powered healthcare solutions.

Smartphone adoption has surpassed 6.8 billion users worldwide and continues to expand, particularly across emerging markets where access to traditional healthcare services remains limited. This shift toward mobile-first access enables individuals to engage with AI-driven healthcare support, connect with local providers, and participate in reward-based systems that incentivise healthier outcomes.

XRP Healthcare continues to expand its AI-driven healthcare ecosystem, Built For What's Next, and is engaging with select strategic partners aligned with its roadmap, with further details available within the official whitepaper.

The initial listing on MEXC provides immediate global access to $XRPHAI, with the platform serving over 40 million users across more than 170 countries.

Following this initial listing, XRP Healthcare intends to pursue additional listings on higher-tier exchanges throughout 2026, supporting increased liquidity, broader access, and continued ecosystem growth.

Kain Roomes, Founder and CEO of XRP Healthcare, said:

"We are now live, and this marks an important milestone as we bring the XRP Healthcare ecosystem into the public market. This initial listing ensures a transparent entry point aligned with our long-term vision."

Laban Roomes, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of XRP Healthcare, added:

"Proof Of Health introduces a structured way to reward real participation within healthcare. With $XRPHAI now live, we are connecting engagement, technology, and incentives in a way that is Built For What's Next."

About XRP Healthcare

XRP Healthcare is the first AI healthcare platform built on the XRP Ledger, combining artificial intelligence, digital health infrastructure, and blockchain interoperability to expand global access to healthcare services.

Through its XRPH AI platform, the company is developing a scalable model that connects digital engagement with real-world healthcare delivery, enabling rewards for healthy actions through verified participation.

Media Contact

Sarah James

info@xrphealthcare.com

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rzpJoxbP8_0

Image - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2965884/XRP_Healthcare.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2365357/5937695/XRP_Healthcare_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xrp-healthcare-xrphai-now-live-on-mexc-a-utility-token-rewarding-healthy-actions-built-on-the-xrp-ledger-302753750.html