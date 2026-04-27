IFS Appoints Ryan Courson as Chief Financial Officer

Seasoned finance executive combines dual expertise as both technology investor and CFO of fast-growth AI companies

LONDON, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the world's leading provider of Industrial AI software, today announces the appointment of Ryan Courson as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Courson joins IFS at a moment of considerable momentum, as the company continues to set the pace for Industrial AI adoption at enterprise scale, and as demand for IFS.ai capabilities accelerate across every region and industry it serves.

IFS enters this next chapter of growth from a position of market-defining strength. The company's Q1 2026 financial results - reporting 25% Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) growth and a Net Retention Rate (NRR) of 114% - cement IFS as the only Industrial AI company operating at significant global scale and sustaining growth at this level.

Courson brings a rare combination of operating and investing experience. He has served as CFO at multiple fast-growth, AI-powered technology companies; while also serving as public company CFO at NYSE-listed Atlas Corp. (NYSE: ATCO), a global asset manager with a diversified portfolio spanning maritime, energy, and infrastructure. He began his career as a technology and software investor at Alpha Wave Global, Teton Capital, and Berkshire Hathaway.

Mark Moffat, CEO, IFS, said: "IFS is executing at a level that very few software businesses in the world can match right now. Sustaining that trajectory as we scale requires financial leadership of the very highest caliber. Ryan has built and led financial organizations inside fast-growth AI companies, he understands markets and capital as a sophisticated investor, and he has operated at the level of a publicly listed company. That combination is powerful as IFS drives the next phase of our growth. I am delighted to welcome him to the team."

Ryan Courson, CFO, IFS, said: "IFS sits at a rare intersection of category leadership and proven performance, with significant runway ahead. What stands out is not just the growth, but its quality and durability at scale. Industrial AI is becoming mission-critical for global enterprises, and IFS is defining that shift. My focus is to support the next phase of growth by strengthening financial discipline, capital allocation, and operating rigor. I'm honored and excited to join Mark and the team at this important moment."

Courson joins IFS from Kaseya, where he served as COO and CFO. He previously held CFO roles at Cornerstone OnDemand and EagleView. He is also an Adjunct Professor at Washington University in St. Louis's Olin Business School, where he teaches Investing, and holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the university.

Courson succeeds Matthias Heiden who leaves IFS in Q2. Moffat added: "I would like to recognize the contribution of Matthias over the last three years. His focus and leadership have significantly helped drive IFS's growth and we wish him the very best for the future."

IFS Press Contacts:

EUROPE / MEA / APJ: Adam Gillbe

IFS, Director of Corporate & Executive Communications

Email: [email protected]

NORTH AMERICA / LATAM: Mairi Morgan

IFS, Director of Corporate & Executive Communications

Email: [email protected]

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SOURCE IFS