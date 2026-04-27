Gold Li Holdings Berhad Officially Launches Prospectus, Aims for Landbank Expansion and Sustainable Growth

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / April 27, 2026 / Gold Li Holdings Berhad ("Gold Li" or the "Group"), an established property developer specializing in landed residential developments and in-house construction services, has officially launched its prospectus today in conjunction with its upcoming Initial Public Offering ("IPO") on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ("Bursa Securities").

(From L-R) Datin Lau Siew Su, Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer of Gold Li Holdings Berhad; Dato' Lee Tiau Huat, Managing Director of Gold Li Holdings Berhad; Datuk Bill Tan, Executive Director of M & A Securities Sdn Bhd; Mr. Gary Ting, Head of Corporate Finance of M & A Securities Sdn Bhd

The IPO exercise comprises a public issue of 117.0 million new ordinary shares, representing 19.5% of the Group's enlarged issued share capital of 600.0 million shares, and an offer for sale of 36.0 million existing shares, representing 6.0% of the enlarged issued share capital.

The IPO shares are priced at RM0.13 per share, raising gross proceeds of approximately RM15.21 million for the Group.

The proceeds from the Public Issue will be channelled towards the following strategic purposes:

RM11.21 million for working capital to supplement property development costs for identified ongoing and future projects, including building and infrastructure works; and

RM4.00 million to meet the estimated expenses incidental to the Listing.

Dato' Lee Tiau Huat, Managing Director of Gold Li Holdings Berhad, commented: "The official launch of our prospectus marks the most significant milestone in our 27-year history. From our first 20 units in 2001 to completing 110 projects as of 31 March 2026, our journey has been defined by a deep understanding of the Johor residential landscape. By transitioning to a public-listed entity, we are not only raising capital to fund three ongoing projects and one future project, namely Taman Permatang Pasir II, Taman Kesang Mewar, Taman Naib Kadir Suria, and Lot 3797 at Mukim Linau, but also enhancing our corporate stature to attract the best talent and partners for our future high-rise and residential ventures."

According to the Independent Market Research ("IMR") report, the residential property market in Muar, Tangkak, and Batu Pahat has shown resilience, with total value of property transaction in 2025 reaching RM766.34 million, RM314.90 million, and RM881.20 million respectively. The report notes that the supply of new properties in these districts is well-absorbed, evidenced by relatively low overhang units compared to the national average. Furthermore, Johor's GDP grew from RM142.73 billion in 2022 to an estimated RM158.02 billion in 2024, while GDP per capita rose at a CAGR of 7.09% between 2021 and 2024, signalling increased disposable income and local demand for housing.

M & A Securities Sdn. Bhd. is the Adviser, Sponsor, Underwriter, and Placement Agent for the IPO.

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ABOUT GOLD LI HOLDINGS BERHAD

Gold Li Holdings Berhad ("Gold Li" or the "Group") is a well-established property developer specialising in the delivery of landed residential properties in Johor, Malaysia. The Group's business roots date back to 1999 with the commencement of property development operations under Gold Li Development Sdn Bhd. Since its inception, Gold Li has focused on the creation of terrace, semi-detached, and detached houses, primarily serving the districts of Muar, Tangkak, and Batu Pahat. Over more than two decades, the Group has built a proven track record, completing a total of 110 residential and commercial projects as of March 2026. Distinguished by its in-house construction capabilities, Gold Li acts as its own main contractor to maintain stringent oversight of project quality, costs, and timelines. Supported by a sizeable landbank of approximately 47.3 acres for future development and led by a management team with 27 years of industry experience, Gold Li is committed to sustainable growth and the expansion of its portfolio into high-rise residential developments.

For more information, visit https://www.goldli.com.my

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of Gold Li Holdings Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Jazmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

William Yeo

Email: w.yeo@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: Gold Li Holdings Berhad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/gold-li-holdings-berhad-officially-launches-prospectus-aims-for-landbank-expansion-and-1161303