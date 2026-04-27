Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2026) - Lithosphere has expanded its developer ecosystem through the integration of the Lithic toolchain, introducing a comprehensive set of tools designed to support the development of AI-native smart contracts and decentralized applications. The release provides developers with a streamlined environment for building, testing, and deploying intelligent systems within Lithosphere's infrastructure.

Lithosphere Expands Developer Ecosystem with Lithic Toolchain Integration

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8833/294343_35c4cfb234a07ab6_001full.jpg

The Lithic toolchain includes a compiler, formatting tools, linting utilities, and a development environment tailored for AI-integrated smart contract execution. These components enable developers to write, validate, and optimize contracts more efficiently, reducing friction in the development process while ensuring consistency across projects.

This expansion also introduces a structured development workflow, allowing developers to move from code creation to deployment within a unified system. By providing tools for testing and validation, Lithosphere enables developers to build applications with greater confidence, particularly those involving complex intelligent execution and adaptive logic.

The toolchain is designed to integrate seamlessly with Lithosphere's broader architecture, including Lithic for AI-native execution, MultX for cross-chain coordination, DNNS for programmable identity, and the LEP100 framework for governance and verification. This unified environment allows developers to build applications that operate across decentralized systems with structured execution and interoperability.

"Developer experience is critical to the growth of any infrastructure," said J. King Kasr, Chief Scientist at KaJ Labs. "The Lithic toolchain provides the foundation for building intelligent decentralized applications with greater efficiency and control."

By expanding its developer ecosystem, Lithosphere aims to support the creation of a new class of decentralized applications that incorporate intelligent execution, cross-chain interaction, and autonomous system coordination. The toolchain provides the necessary infrastructure for developers to experiment, build, and scale within a consistent and integrated framework.

This development reflects Lithosphere's continued focus on enabling builders to create advanced decentralized systems, supporting the transition toward infrastructure designed for intelligent, adaptive, and interconnected applications.

About Lithosphere

Lithosphere develops blockchain infrastructure designed to support programmable digital assets, cross-chain interoperability, and AI-native decentralized execution environments. The platform focuses on enabling intelligent systems to operate within verifiable, decentralized networks through structured execution models and interoperable protocols.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294343

Source: Kaj Labs