Himel Looks to Empower Africa's Economy Through Sustainable Power and Better Living

HONG KONG, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Africa's economic transformation is accelerating, driven by rapid urbanisation, industrial expansion, and rising demand for reliable and sustainable energy. Nearly 700 million Africans live in cities today, projected to reach 1.4 billion by 2050, increasing pressure on power infrastructure. Meanwhile, over 600 million people still lack reliable electricity, underscoring the need for resilient, scalable power solutions designed for Africa's diverse markets.

Founded in 1958 in Spain, Himel is strengthening its focus on Africa by delivering electrical solutions that support economic growth across industrial, utilities, commercial, and residential sectors. Guided by its Powering Infinity philosophy, Himel works closely with local partners to strengthen power distribution, support industrial development, and improve everyday living across the continent.

Commenting on Himel's regional commitment, Koon San Ang, Vice President - Himel International, said: "Africa is a strategic growth market for Himel. Our focus is on working with local partners to support industries, empower families, and enable communities through reliable, future ready electrical solutions that deliver long-term value."

In South Africa, where mining, water management, and manufacturing are central to the economy, Himel's SP Series Variable Speed Drives (VSDs) help optimise pumping and HVAC applications, improving energy efficiency and system reliability. These are supported by the X Series contactors, overload relays, motor circuit breakers, and smart relay controllers, designed for demanding industrial environments.

In Kenya, where renewable energy and industrialisation advance side by side, Himel's automation and Solar VFD's solutions help commercial buildings and manufacturers manage energy more intelligently while supporting grid stability and operational efficiency. Himel also recently contributed to Kenya's affordable housing project with supply of safe and sustainable wiring devices. Whereas in Nigeria, Kenya and Ivory Coast, where voltage fluctuations are common, Himel's voltage stabilizers play a critical role in protecting electrical equipment and ensuring consistent power supply for homes and businesses.

Beyond industry, Himel enhances everyday living through its Dream Home initiative. In markets including Ivory Coast, Cameroon, and Senegal, Himel's wiring devices, along with switches, sockets, and distribution boards, are widely adopted for their safety, durability, and contemporary design. Himel's EV charging solutions also support residential communities, commercial developments, and public spaces in markets such as South Africa and Mauritius-enabling cleaner mobility and future-ready lifestyles.

Looking ahead, Himel remains committed to expanding in Africa, delivering solutions that support industries, households, and communities-today and for generations to come.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2966151/image1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2966152/image2.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/himel-looks-to-empower-africas-economy-through-sustainable-power-and-better-living-302754105.html