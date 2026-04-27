Jindal Institute for Youthful Aging: How Much Does an Upper Blepharoplasty Cost in Raleigh, NC?

The Cost of Blepharoplasty Starts at $2,995 With Dr. Jindal in Raleigh, NC

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESS Newswire / April 27, 2026 / Patients in Raleigh are actively looking for solutions for drooping eyelids, and excess skin around the eyes which causes tired or sleepy appearance. Upper blepharoplasty, or upper eyelid surgery continues to be the most requested facial procedures in Raleigh and people often wonder what is the cost of upper blepharoplasty in Raleigh?

The cost of mini blepharoplasty starts at $2,995 at JIYA Cosmetic performed by board-certified ophthalmologist Dr. Sumeet Jindal & his team in Raleigh.

Cost of Blepharoplasty in Raleigh

At JIYA Cosmetic in Raleigh, the cost of Mini Blepharoplasty starts at $2,995 with Dr. Sumeet Jindal using the Zip Lift device. The procedure is offered as one of the most affordable surgical option for patients looking for eyelid improvement. However, the total cost of blepharoplasty depends on different factors such as the amount of eyelid aging, surgical technique selected, and whether additional corrective maneuvers are required. These affects the price directly.

In some patients, a more involved approach may be necessary to achieve a balanced and natural-looking result. For that reason, the final cost of blepharoplasty may range from $2,995 to about $7,995. According to the practice, that range shows the level of customization often required in eyelid surgery, where both cosmetic appearance and eyelid function must be carefully considered.

What Differentiates Dr. Jindal From Other Surgeons?

Dr. Sumeet Jindal, a Raleigh-based board-certified ophthalmologist, brings a background to blepharoplasty that differs from many surgeons who perform eyelid surgery within a broader cosmetic practice. He completed fellowship training in oculofacial cosmetic surgery, a specialty focused on the eyelids and surrounding eye structures.

That training is particularly relevant in upper blepharoplasty, where surgical planning involves not only cosmetic improvement but also eyelid function and eye anatomy. In addition to cosmetic eyelid surgery, Dr. Jindal's clinical work includes reconstructive and revision procedures, which are typically more complex.

Upper Blepharoplasty Techniques Used by Dr. Jindal

At JIYA Cosmetic in Raleigh, upper blepharoplasty is presented as a procedure that centers on precise skin removal, eyelid contour, and functional preservation. According to the clinic, Dr. Jindal's technique focuses on careful removal of excess upper eyelid skin while maintaining the natural crease of the eyelid.

In some cases, the procedure may also involve conservative treatment of fat pockets that contribute to upper lid fullness. The goal, is to avoid excessive tissue removal and preserve a natural eyelid appearance rather than create an overly hollow or surgically obvious result.

The procedure is commonly performed with incisions placed within the natural eyelid crease, a standard technique intended to make scars less visible after healing. According to JIYA Cosmetic, that upper blepharoplasty may often be performed under local anesthesia, depending on the patient and the surgical plan.

Dr. Jindal's Other Specialities

Dr. Jindal's practice also includes endoscopic facial and brow lifting, which JIYA Cosmetic describes as being performed through small, well-concealed incisions to rejuvenate the upper and midface with minimal visible scarring and downtime. The practice also highlights his work in complex revision cases, including eyelid retraction and correction of previous unsuccessful surgeries.

The Team at JIYA Cosmetic

JIYA Cosmetic, also known as the Jindal Institute for Youthful Aging, is a Raleigh-based practice focused on surgical and non-surgical facial cosmetic care, including blepharoplasty as one of its key eyelid procedures. The practice is led by Dr. Sumeet Jindal, MD, MBA, along with a team that supports patients throughout the full process.

In addition to the surgical care itself, patients work closely with surgical coordinators and patient care specialists who help with consultations, treatment planning, scheduling, recovery guidance, and follow-up. Their role is an important part of the overall patient experience, helping make the process feel more organized, personal, and supportive from start to finish.

Media Contact

Jindal Institute for Youthful Aging (JIYA)

Phone:- (919) 929-6006

Website:- jiyacosmetic.com

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SOURCE: Jindal Institute for Youthful Aging (JIYA)

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/how-much-does-an-upper-blepharoplasty-cost-in-raleigh-nc-1160870