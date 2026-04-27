Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2026) - Volta Metals Ltd. (CSE: VLTA) (OTCQB: VOLMF) (FSE: D0W) ("Volta" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received approval for funding of up to $215,000 under the Ontario Junior Exploration Program ("OJEP"). The funding will support eligible exploration expenditures incurred in 2025 and the first two months of 2026 at the Company's 4,750-hectare Springer Rare Earth Element ("REE") and Gallium Project, located approximately 70 km east of Sudbury, Ontario, with direct access via the Trans-Canada Highway and Highway 64.

The $215,000 received is the maximum OJEP grant per project, which covers up to 50% of eligible mineral exploration expenditures incurred in Ontario during the 2025 and early 2026 field season. This funding has enabled Volta to expand its exploration program at the Springer REE Deposit and advance both drilling and geophysical programs targeting rare earth and gallium mineralization.

"Ontario is leading the charge to secure the minerals that will power our economy and strengthen our sovereignty," said Stephen Lecce, Minister of Energy and Mines. "Through OJEP, we're backing companies like Volta Metals Ltd. to advance promising projects here at home-unlocking resources, creating jobs, and building a more self-reliant and secure Canadian economy."

Kerem Usenmez, President and Chief Executive Officer of Volta, commented, "This grant from the Government of Ontario represents a strong endorsement of the Springer REE Project and the significant progress our team has made over the past year. The OJEP funding helps reduce exploration risk and allows us to advance more aggressive field programs without the need for additional shareholder dilution at this stage. Springer is one of the largest rare earth deposits in North America, and this support from the Province reinforces the strategic importance of developing domestic critical mineral supply chains. We look forward to reporting ongoing results from our 2025-2026 field season and continuing to build shareholder value."

About the Springer REE and Gallium Project

The Springer Rare Earth Element deposit is located on the traditional territory of the Nipissing First Nations in Sturgeon Falls, Ontario. The project benefits from well-developed infrastructure, including paved road access, on-site power lines fed from the Crystal Falls hydroelectric dam, a natural gas pipeline, and Canadian National Railway service, all within 8 km of the deposit. Volta's portfolio also includes the Aki Project, and the Company continues to explore additional critical mineral targets in Ontario, one of the world's most prolific hard-rock critical mineral districts.

For more information about the Company, please visit Volta's website at www.voltametals.ca.

Volta Metals Retains Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

The Company has retained Renmark Financial Communications Inc. ("Renmark") to provide investor relations services. In consideration of the services to be provided, Volta will pay a monthly cash consideration of $9,000, commencing April 16, 2026, for an initial term of seven months ending October 16, 2026, and monthly thereafter. Renmark does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in Volta or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

ABOUT VOLTA METALS LTD.

Volta Metals Ltd. (CSE: VLTA) (OTCQB: VOLMF) (FSE: D0W) is a critical mineral exploration company focused on rare earths, gallium, lithium, cesium, and tantalum. Volta owns, has optioned and is currently exploring a critical minerals portfolio in Ontario, one of the world's most prolific and emerging hard-rock critical mineral districts.

Volta is advancing its 4,750-hectare Springer REE Deposit, located on the traditional territory of the Nipissing First Nations in Sturgeon Falls, approximately 70 km east of Sudbury, Ontario. The project benefits from exceptional infrastructure, including paved road access, on-site power lines, a natural gas pipeline, and Canadian National Railway service within 8 km of the deposit.

To learn more about Volta and its Springer and Aki projects, please visit www.voltametals.ca.

Neither the CSE nor the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to future plans, strategies, and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the anticipated benefits of the OJEP grant on Volta's exploration program, the expected advancement of the Springer REE Deposit, the anticipated timing and results of the Company's 2025-2026 field season, and the anticipated benefits of the engagement of Renmark Financial Communications Inc. for the Company's investor relations activities. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, other than as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294285

Source: Volta Metals Ltd.