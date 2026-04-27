Global consulting firm BRG today announced its acquisition of E.CA Economics, a leading European competition economics consultancy, strengthening its European presence and its Antitrust Competition and Regulation practices.

E.CA Economics was founded in 2007 by Dr Hans W. Friederiszick, Dr Rainer Nitsche and Prof Lars-Hendrik Röller. The firm advises clients on mergers, antitrust and damage litigation cases as well as State aid matters. The firm employs more than 50 professional economists and support staff from around the world and has offices in Berlin, Brussels, London and Munich.

The firms' combined European Antitrust Competition practice includes two former chief economists of the European Commission's Directorate-General for Competition (DG Comp): Röller and Prof Kai-Uwe Kühn. The group also comprises six Lexology Index Global Elite Thought Leaders in competition economics. The group collectively has nearly a century of experience working for DG Comp, the UK Competition and Markets Authority, the US Federal Trade Commission and Department of Justice and other competition authorities worldwide.

Commenting on the acquisition, Prof David Sunding, vice chairman at BRG and leader of the firm's global Economics, Disputes Investigations community, said:

"We are delighted to welcome such a distinguished group of experts and professionals to BRG. E.CA has earned an outstanding reputation in the market, underpinned by rigorous economic thinking and a distinctive blend of creativity and robustness. This approach perfectly aligns with BRG's commitment to rigour, independence and deep expert insight and our promise to deliver intelligence that works in all that we do".

Sunding added: "We are excited to add E.CA's expertise, relationships and track record to our thriving economic consulting practice in Europe and globally and to celebrate BRG's launch in Germany".

Friederiszick, managing director and partner at E.CA, commented: "A commitment to excellence, academic rigour and senior-level case experience is a shared value proposition. Scale, regional scope and enthusiasm are additional benefits-it is an exciting time and a new level for our group!"

Nitsche, joint partner and managing director at E.CA, added: "We are delighted to join BRG as we see a perfect fit in terms of culture and approach to our work. The combined entity will have a solid footprint in all large European states which further underpins our capability to handle international mergers and damage litigation cases".

Friederiszick and Nitsche join Sunding in the United States, Konstantin Ebinger in Brussels and David Parker in London as co-leaders of BRG's Antitrust Competition practice. Global Competition Review recently recognised the firm as "Outstanding" in GCR 100: Economics 2026, marking its thirteenth consecutive year of recognition.

BRG expects that its expanded European footprint will support the introduction of additional offerings in the German market.

Notes to editors

About BRG: Founded in 2010, BRG has more than 1,800 professionals operating across more than 40 offices in the US, EMEA, APAC and Latin America. Its service lines span economics, disputes and investigations; corporate finance; and performance improvement, with industry-focused groups across healthcare, financial services, energy, construction and beyond.

Asia-Pacific: Last year BRG launched a dedicated competition practice in Hong Kong, led by Dennis Beling, positioning the firm to capture growing demand for economic advice across APAC with anticipated expansion into India and Australia.

US recognition: BRG's Dr Rosa Abrantes-Metz was honoured by the American Antitrust Institute in October 2025 in the "Outstanding Antitrust Litigation Achievement in Economics" category of its Antitrust Enforcement Awards.

About E.CA Economics: Founded in 2007, E.CA provides high-level economic consultancy, offering case-related advice in the fields of competition policy and regulation based on thorough research. E.CA is consistently ranked among the world's top competition economics groups, including in Global Competition Review's GCR 100. E.CA has also been recognised as "the clear international leader among German consulting firms in the field of competition economics" by leading German legal publication JUVE. JUVE's research of law firms and consultancies also ranks E.CA's Managing Directors Rainer Nitsche and Hans W. Friederiszick as the #1 and #2 competition economists in the German market, respectively. https://www.e-ca.com/

BRG combines world-leading academic credentials with world-tested business expertise and purpose-built emerging technologies. Our culture centers on agility and connectivity which sets us apart and gets you ahead.

At BRG, our professionals include specialist consultants, industry experts, renowned academics and leading-edge data scientists. Together, they bring a diversity of real-world experience, data and human and artificial intelligence to economics, disputes and investigations; corporate finance; and performance improvement services that address the most complex challenges facing organisations across the globe.

Our unique structure nurtures the interdisciplinary relationships that give us the edge, laying the groundwork for more informed insights and more original, incisive thinking. When paired with our global reach and resources, our diverse perspectives and technical capabilities make us uniquely capable to address our clients' challenges.

Thinkbrg.com

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