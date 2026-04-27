BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 27
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
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The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 24 April 2026 were:
247.18p Capital only
247.56p Including current year income
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.