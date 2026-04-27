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WKN: 938282 | ISIN: FR0004050250 | Ticker-Symbol: NE9
Frankfurt
27.04.26 | 08:15
35,800 Euro
-1,65 % -0,600
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEURONES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEURONES SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,80035,95013:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.04.2026 12:46 Uhr
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NEURONES: Declaration of transactions on treasury shares (April 20 to 24, 2026)

Nanterre, April 27, 2026

Declaration of transactions on treasury shares
(period from April 20 to 24, 2026)

As part of the share buyback program authorized by the General Meeting of June 5, 2025 and entrusted to CIC, NEURONES made the following purchases between April 20 and 24, 2026 (ISIN code FR0004050250):

DayTotal daily volume
(in number of shares)		Weighted average price
(unit daily)
04/20/20262,198€38.15
04/21/2026--
04/22/2026--
04/23/2026--
04/24/2026--
Total2,198

As of April 24, 2026, excluding the liquidity contract, NEURONES now holds 383,448 of the 24,328,716 shares comprising the company's capital (i.e., 1.58%).

All press releases relating to the share buyback program are published in the "Regulated Information" section (under "Weekly declarations of the share buyback transactions" and "Share buyback programs") of the company's website.

About NEURONES

With over 7,300 experts, and ranking among the French leaders in consulting and digital services, NEURONES helps large companies and organizations implement their digital projects, embrace AI, transform their IT infrastructures and adopt new uses.

Euronext Paris (compartment A - NRO) - Euronext Tech Leaders - DSS - PEA-PME eligible
www.neurones.net

Press Relations:
O'Connection
Julia Philippe-Brutin
Tel.: +33 (0)6 03 63 06 03

jpbrutin@oconnection.fr

NEURONES
Matthieu Vautier
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
rp@neurones.net		Investor Relations:
NEURONES
Paul-César Bonnel
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
investisseurs@neurones.net

Attachment

  • neurones-weekly-declaration-transactions-treasury-shares-april-20-to-24-2026

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.