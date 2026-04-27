Microbix Biosystems Inc.: Microbix Product Results Being Presented at 2026 PASCV

MISSISSAUGA, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 27, 2026 / Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSX:MBX)(OTCQX:MBXBF, Microbix), a life sciences innovator, manufacturer, and exporter, announces that one of its clients is presenting results of Microbix made quality assessment products ("QAPs") that help enable full-process quality management of molecular assays to detect human papillomavirus ("HPV") at 2026 PASCV.

2026 PASCV is the annual meeting and principal gathering of the Pan American Society for Clinical Virology, taking place in Clearwater Beach, Florida April 29 to May 1, 2026. The three-day event unites industry leaders and specialists committed to advancing the science and practice of viral diagnostics with a program presenting cutting-edge research, practical insights and real-world applications. Microbix will not be attending or exhibiting at 2026 PASCV due to budget and scheduling constraints. Further information about 2026 PASCV is available at https://www.pascv.org/page/2026_Annual_Meeting

At 2026 PASCV, a Microbix client is presenting its poster titled " Performance evaluation of Microbix HPV swabs on the Alinity m HR HPV." Authored by Mark M. Sasaki and Danijela Lucic of Molecular Diagnostics at Abbott (Des Plaines, IL) with acknowledged support from Microbix staff, the poster discusses the evaluation and performance results of dry swab samples prepared by Microbix for five (5) HPV genotypes, for use in test verification studies on the Alinity m platform. The results demonstrated 100% detection, strong reproducibility, tight standard deviations, and room temperature stability for 12 days after sample preparation. The poster will be made available at https://www.microbix.com following its presentation.

Microbix QAPs help ensure the accuracy of diagnostic tests, including for bacterial, fungal, parasitic, and viral diseases, and in multiple formats, such as liquid-vials and on Copan FLOQSwabs. Additionally, Microbix has its QUANTDx line of quantified reference materials to support the development of new assays relating to multiplex/syndromic, viral variant, antimicrobial resistance, genetics, oncology, or molecular pathology tests. The Microbix team engages with test developers, manufacturers, clinical labs, and PT/EQA providers to determine how best to support their assay development or QMS needs.

Ms. Sydney Rivers, Product Manager at Microbix, commented on relevance of this collaboration, "The adoption of molecular HPV assays as the frontline method for cervical cancer screening represents a major advance in improving health outcomes. The next phase of this transformation is enabling patient self-collection of specimens, which depends on establishing and verifying robust collection and testing workflows. Microbix is pleased to support its clients and their customers in verifying self-collection workflows and training operators, helping to accelerate adoption and enhance outcomes. We greatly appreciate the trust our partners place in Microbix's expertise and solutions to support successful onboarding of their assays."

Purchase enquiries for QAPs or QUANTDx can be e-mailed to customer.service@microbix.com.

About Microbix Biosystems Inc.

Microbix Biosystems Inc. creates proprietary biological products for human health, with over 120 skilled employees and revenues of C$ 18.6 million in its latest fiscal year (2025). It makes a wide range of critical ingredients and devices for the global diagnostics industry, notably antigens for immunoassays and its laboratory quality assessment products (QAPs) and reference materials (QUANTDx) that support clinical lab proficiency testing, enable assay development and validation, or help ensure the quality of clinical diagnostic workflows. Its antigens drive the antibody tests of approximately 100 diagnostics makers, while QAPs or QUANTDx are sold to clinical lab accreditation organizations, diagnostics companies, and clinical labs. Microbix QAPs are now available in over 30 countries, supported by a network of international distributors. Microbix is ISO 9001 & 13485 accredited, U.S. FDA registered, Australian TGA registered, Health Canada establishment licensed, and provides IVDR-compliant CE marked products.

Microbix also applies its biological expertise and infrastructure to develop other proprietary products and technologies, most notably Kinlytic urokinase, a biologic thrombolytic drug used to treat blood clots, and reagents to support diagnostic testing (e.g., its DxTM for patient-sample collection). Microbix is traded on the TSX and OTCQX, and headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes "forward-looking information," as such term is defined in applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, all discussion of 2026 PASCV, the new product, the Poster, or their relevance, Microbix's products or services, business and business results, goals or outlook, risks associated with financial results and stability, development projects such as those referenced in its presentations, regulatory compliance and approvals, access to and sales to foreign jurisdictions, engineering and construction, production (including control over costs, quality, quantity or timeliness of delivery), currency exchange rates, maintaining adequate working capital or raising new capital on acceptable terms or at all, and other similar statements about anticipated future events, conditions or results that are not historical facts. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Microbix cautions that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain, and actual performance may be affected by many material factors, some of which are beyond its control. Accordingly, actual future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. All statements are made as of the date of this news release and represent Microbix's judgement as of the date of this new release, and it is under no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

Please visit https://microbix.com or https://www.sedarplus.ca for recent Microbix news and filings.

For further information, please contact Microbix at:

Cameron Groome,

CEO

(905) 361-8910 Jim Currie,

CFO

(905) 361-8910 Deborah Honig,

Investor Relations

Adelaide Capital Markets

(647) 203-8793 ir@microbix.com

Copyright © 2026 Microbix Biosystems Inc.

Microbix, DxTM, Kinlytic, QAPs, and QUANTDx are trademarks of Microbix Biosystems Inc.

Copan, FLOQ, and FLOQSwab are trademarks of Copan Italia S.p.A.

Other companies' names or product names cited in this news release may be protected by their own trademarks.

SOURCE: Microbix Biosystems Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/microbix-product-results-being-presented-at-2026-pascv-1160930