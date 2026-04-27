Kinaxis Maestro platform to serve as the foundation for a multi-year transformation to resilient, globally orchestrated planning ecosystem

Kinaxis (TSX: KXS), a global leader in end-to-end supply chain orchestration, today announced that tesa SE, a global manufacturer of adhesive tapes and self-adhesive product solutions, has selected the Kinaxis Maestro platform as a core enabler of its global, multi-year supply chain and integrated business planning (IBP) transformation.

Following an extensive evaluation, tesa selected Kinaxis to support its evolution from regionally fragmented planning practices toward a centrally governed, globally orchestrated IBP operatingmodel. Kinaxis will support tesa in improving enterprise-wide transparency, strengthening resilience, and enabling faster, more informed decision making across an increasingly complex and volatile global supply chain network.

With 130 years of innovation, tesa is one of the world's leading manufacturers of adhesive tapes and self-adhesive product solutions. Operating across six global regions and serving both complex industrial and fast-moving consumer markets, tesa continues to expand its portfolio and geographic footprint.

As growth increased complexity across functions, regions, and business units, the company identified the need for a scalable, integrated planning foundation that enables faster and more confident decisions across the enterprise.

"tesa is operating at a higher level of global scale and complexity than ever before," said Andreas Rummert, Head of Global Operations at tesa SE. "Our ambition is to establish integrated business planning as a core enterprise capability that enables faster, more confident decision making and helps us respond quickly to changing market and customer needs. To support our growth and innovation agenda, we needed a platform with global visibility, speed and strong scenario capabilities. Kinaxis Maestro, with its powerful orchestration capabilities, was the clear choice to support this ambition."

From a technology perspective, collaboration, integration, and future readiness were critical selection criteria.

"Choosing Kinaxis as our strategic partner accelerates tesa's AI strategy by embedding advanced analytics and AI-driven decision support directly into our core planning processes," said Christoph Hummel, Head of DIT at tesa SE. "At the same time, we retain clear ownership of our planning model, decision logic and governance. From a technology perspective, this transformation modernizes our planning architecture and strengthens collaboration between Supply Chain and Digital IT to sustainably build analytics and AI-enabled planning capabilities across the enterprise."

Kinaxis Maestro was selected for its ability to manage real-world complexity at scale while delivering fast time-to-value with lower transformation risk. The platform unifies demand, supply, inventory and sales and operations planning (S&OP) in a single environment, enabling concurrent scenario evaluation and confident decision-making in real time.

"tesa had highly complex requirements," said Fabienne Cetre, EVP EMEA Sales at Kinaxis. "With Maestro, we can support tesa in building a globally consistent and scalable supply chain planning backbone that helps the organization respond faster while building a strong foundation for the future. This collaboration reflects Kinaxis' continued momentum in Europe, particularly within specialty materials and advanced manufacturing, with Maestro selected for its industry-leading ability to support the most complex organizational transformations."

To learn more visit kinaxis.com.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis is a leader in modern supply chain orchestration, powering complex global supply chains, and supporting the people who manage them. Our powerful, AI-infused supply chain orchestration platform, Maestro, combines proprietary technologies and techniques that provide full transparency and agility across the entire supply chain from multi-year strategic planning to last-mile delivery. We are trusted by renowned global brands to provide the agility and predictability needed to navigate today's volatility and disruption. For more news and information, please visit kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Source: Kinaxis Inc.

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Rick Wadsworth Kinaxis

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