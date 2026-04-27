EQS-News: Quantum Art / Key word(s): Financial

Quantum Art Extends Series A Funding to $140 Million With Participation From Global Financial Leaders



27.04.2026 / 13:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Funding Advances 1,000-qubit Perspective System, 2D Design and Next-generation Optical Control Technologies NESS ZIONA, ISRAEL - April 27, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Quantum Art , a developer of full-stack trapped-ion quantum computers, today announced that it has extended its recently announced Series A financing to $140 million led by Bedford Ridge Capital alongside new investors, Hudson Bay Capital , Poalim Equity , LIP Ventures , Wolverine Global Ventures, and IDA Ventures . Strong investor demand drove the extension, building on Quantum Art's $100 million Series A announced in December 2025 as the company moves toward large-scale, commercially viable quantum systems. The new funding will be used to accelerate development of Perspective, Quantum Art's 1,000-qubit multi-core system designed to enable commercial-scale quantum computing. The capital will also support development of advanced optical technologies required for massive qubit scaling, expansion of the company's 2D architecture roadmap, and accelerate global business development. "This extension of our Series A reflects strong investor confidence in Quantum Art's architecture and long-term vision for scalable commercial quantum computing," said Dr. Tal David, CEO and co-founder of Quantum Art. "The funding will accelerate development of our 1,000-qubit multi-core system, Perspective, and enable us to strengthen the core technologies behind our architecture while continuing to grow our global team as we move forward with commercialization." "Our continued investment in Quantum Art reflects our view that scalability remains the defining challenge in quantum computing," said Michael Reidler, Investment Partner at Bedford Ridge Capital. "Most approaches still run into scaling limitations, while Quantum Art's architecture is designed to overcome those constraints. We believe that gives the company a meaningful advantage as the market matures." "Quantum Art is tackling one of the most important challenges in the field: how to scale without compromising performance," said Etai Kramer, Managing Director, Poalim Equity "We believe their approach and pace of execution to date position the company well within Israel's growing quantum ecosystem and the broader global market and we are happy to support the development of quantum technologies here in Israel ." Quantum Art is entering its commercialization phase, transitioning from advanced technology development to market deployment. As part of this evolution, the company is preparing to launch its Quantum as a Service (QaaS) offering, which will serve as a central pillar of its go-to-market strategy. The QaaS platform is designed to bridge early-stage use-case development with customers to scalable access to quantum hardware, and ultimately to the commercialization of stand-alone quantum computing systems. Through this staged model, customers can progress seamlessly from algorithm exploration and co-development, to execution on live quantum systems. In parallel, Quantum Art is expanding its global footprint, establishing a presence in key international markets and building strategic partnerships to support customer engagement, business development, and long-term growth. About Quantum Art Quantum Art, an Israeli company founded in 2022 as a spin-off from the Weizmann Institute of Science , is a full-stack trapped-ion quantum computing company developing systems and solutions for complex computational problems. Its architecture combines scalable hardware with software designed for real-world applications in optimization, simulation, and advanced computing. For more information, visit https://www.quantum-art.tech/ Quantum Art Media Contact

Kyle Porter

EVP, Managing Director

Virgo Public Relations

Quantumart@virgo-pr.com

212.584.4289 View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Quantum Art





27.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News