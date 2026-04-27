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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.04.2026 11:00 Uhr
28 Leser
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Duell Oyj: Duell is establishing a Supply Chain organisation to improve net working capital management

27.4.2026 12:01:29 EEST | Duell Oyj | Investor News

Duell Corporation is establishing a Supply Chain organisation to improve net working capital management by integrating logistics operations into the existing purchasing organisation. The new unified Supply Chain organisation will be effective 1 May 2026 onwards.

The objective of this change is to enable better end-to-end visibility of the entire supply chain, from demand to customer deliveries, by streamlining processes and improving coordination, and enhancing communication. These changes will improve the timing and accuracy of inbound deliveries and enable lower inventory levels while ensuring good product availability for Duell's customers.

Jukka Smolander, Supply Chain Director, will head the new Supply Chain organisation.

Further information

Pellervo Hämäläinen, Communications and IR Manager
Duell Corporation
+358 40 674 5257
pellervo.hamalainen@duell.eu

Duell Corporation (Duell) is an import and wholesale company based in Mustasaari, Finland, established in 1983. Duell imports, manufactures, and sells products through an extensive distribution network in Europe covering approximately 8,500 dealers. The range of products includes over 100,000 items under more than 500 brands. The assortment covers spare parts and accessories for Motorcycling, Bicycling, ATVs/UTVs, Snowmobiling, Marine and Garden/Forest categories. Logistics centres are in Finland, Sweden, Netherlands, France, and the UK. Duell's net sales in 2025 was EUR 127 million and it employs 200 people. Duell's shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland marketplace. www.duell.eu.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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