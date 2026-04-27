Beijing, China--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2026) - During the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition 2026 (Auto China 2026), BAIC Group hosted its Global Partners Business Conference, bringing together a strong turnout of global partners, media representatives, and guests from multiple countries and regions. Leveraging this global stage, BAIC showcased its renewed brand architecture and upgraded product portfolio, sending a clear signal of its global development strategy, reinforcing partner confidence, and demonstrating the growing strength of Chinese automotive brands as they advance toward intelligent manufacturing.

"This is no longer the future-the future is already here," noted an overseas partner after the experience. During the program, BAIC's collaboration with Pony.ai stood out as a key highlight. Built on the ARCFOX T5, the robotaxi solution gave partners a first-hand experience of autonomous mobility, turning what once felt futuristic into something real and tangible, while offering clear insight into the maturity and real-world potential of China's intelligent driving technologies.

The off-road test drive at the BAIC Off-Road Intelligent Factory emerged as another key highlight of the program. On a dedicated track, partners took the wheel of BAIC off-road models, experiencing the thrill of speed, control, and real-world driving dynamics. The session offered a vivid demonstration of BAIC's off-road DNA-rooted in heritage and continuously evolving through innovation.

Through a well-structured program integrating business briefings, auto show tours, and factory visits, partners gained a comprehensive understanding of BAIC's capabilities-from forward-looking design at its Beijing Design Center to large-scale manufacturing.

Building on these experiences, partners were further introduced to BAIC's broader brand strategy and product portfolio. Through its three core brands-BAIC, ARCFOX, and STELATO-the Group presented a full-spectrum lineup spanning off-road, new energy, and premium mobility. Product showcases and hands-on experiences reinforced confidence in BAIC's rapid innovation and product evolution.

Founded in 1958, BAIC has built a complete industrial system and a strong global network, with 28 KD plants, operations in over 140 countries and regions, and more than 1,500 sales and service outlets worldwide. In the past year, BAIC sold 1.752 million vehicles, with new energy and international business achieving record growth-providing a solid foundation for long-term global partnerships.

This journey in Beijing not only offered partners a direct view of BAIC's progress in brand renewal, technology, and product development, but also strengthened confidence in its long-term vision. Looking ahead, BAIC will continue to work with global partners to shape the future of smart mobility.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294344

Source: Hmedium