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WKN: A1JXCV | ISIN: LU0775917882 | Ticker-Symbol: GYC
Xetra
27.04.26 | 13:03
10,000 Euro
-1,57 % -0,160
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
SDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
GRAND CITY PROPERTIES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GRAND CITY PROPERTIES SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,9709,99013:31
9,9709,99013:32
Dow Jones News
27.04.2026 13:27 Uhr
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Grand City Properties S.A. notification pursuant to article 13 of the amended law of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers

DJ Grand City Properties S.A. notification pursuant to article 13 of the amended law of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers 

Grand City Properties S.A. (IRSH) 
Grand City Properties S.A. notification pursuant to article 13 of the amended law of 11 January 2008 on transparency 
requirements for issuers 
27-Apr-2026 / 12:56 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
                  Standard form for notification of major holdings  
                                
 Form to be used for the purposes of notifying a change in major holdings pursuant to the amended law and Grand-ducal 
Regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers (referred to as 'the Transparency Law' and 'the 
                    Transparency Regulation') (HOS-1 form)

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the CSSF)^i 

Filing reference        13903 
Submitted at (Luxembourg time) 2026-04-27 11:35

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached^ii:

Grand City Properties S.A.

2. Reason for the notification:

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation^iv:

Name: Aroundtown SA

City and country of registered office (if applicable): Luxembourg

4. Full name of shareholder(s)^v:

The person is the same as the person subject to the notification (section 3)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached^vi:

2026-04-23

6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: 

% of voting rights   % of voting rights through  Total of both Total number of 
                 attached to shares  financial instruments (total of in % (7.A +  voting rights of 
                  (total of 7.A)       7.B.1 + 7.B.2)       7.B)     issuer^vii 
Resulting situation on the date                                        
on which threshold was crossed 81.46         0.00              81.46     176,187,899 
or reached 
Position of previous      50.04                          50.04     - 
notification (if applicable)

7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached^ viii:

A: Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/type of shares (ISIN   Number of voting    Number of voting rights % of voting rights % of voting rights 
code if possible)       rights direct^ix    indirect^ix       direct^ix      indirect^ix 
LU0775917882          0           143,540,006       0.00        81.46 
SUBTOTAL A (Direct & Indirect) 143,540,006                   81.46

B.1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 12(1)(a) of the Transparency Law 

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/       Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the  % of voting 
instrument     date^x   Conversion Period^      instrument is exercised/ converted      rights 
                xi 
N/A

B.2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 12(1)(b) of the Transparency Law 

Type of financial   Expiration  Exercise/Conversion   Physical or cash     Number of voting  % of voting 
instrument       date^x    Period^xi        settlement^xii      rights       rights 
N/A

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity^xiv: 

% of voting rights held by ultimate % of voting rights through financial          
               controlling person or entity or    instruments held by ultimate         Directly 
N       Name^xv  held directly by any subsidiary if  controlling person or entity or held  Total controlled 
°             it equals or is higher than the  directly by any subsidiary if it equals of   by (use 
                notifiable threshold      or is higher than the notifiable   both  number(s) 
                                      threshold            from 1st 
                                                       column) 
   1    Aroundtown 81.46                0.00                  81.46   
       SA 
        Edolaxia                                                
   2    Group   81.46                0.00                  81.46 1 
       Limited

9. In case of proxy voting:

N/A

10. Additional information^xvi:

N/A

Date: 2026-04-27 11:35

Notes

i Please note that national forms may vary due to specific national legislation (Article 3(1a) of Directive 2004/109 /EC) as for instance the applicable thresholds or information regarding capital holdings.

ii Full name of the legal entity and further specification of the issuer or underlying issuer, provided it is reliable and accurate (e.g. address, LEI, domestic number identity).

iii Other reason for the notification could be voluntary notifications, changes of attribution of the nature of the holding (e.g. expiring of financial instruments) or acting in concert.

iv This should be the full name of (a) the shareholder; (b) the natural person or legal entity acquiring, disposing of or exercising voting rights in the cases provided for in Article 9 (b) to (h) of the Transparency Law; or (c) the holder of financial instruments referred to in Article 12(1) of the Transparency Law.

As the disclosure of cases of acting in concert may vary due to the specific circumstances (e.g. same or different total positions of the parties, entering or exiting of acting in concert by a single party) the standard form does not provide for a specific method how to notify cases of acting in concert.

In relation to the transactions referred to in points (b) to (h) of Article 9 of the Transparency Law, the following list is provided as indication of the persons who should be mentioned:

-- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (b) of Article 9 of that Law, the natural person or legal entity that

acquires the voting rights and is entitled to exercise them under the agreement and the natural person or legal

entity who is transferring temporarily for consideration the voting rights; -- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (c) of Article 9 of that Law, the natural person or legal entity holding

the collateral,

provided the person or entity controls the voting rights and declares its intention of exercising them, and natural person or legal entity lodging the collateral under these conditions;

-- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (d) of Article 9 of that Law, the natural person or legal entity who has a

life interest in

shares if that person or entity is entitled to exercise the voting rights attached to the shares and the natural person or legal entity who is disposing of the voting rights when the life interest is created;

-- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (e) of Article 9 of that Law, the controlling natural person or legal

entity and, provided

it has a notification duty at an individual level under Article 8, under letters (a) to (d) of Article 9 of that Law or under a combination of any of those situations, the controlled undertaking;

-- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (f) of Article 9 of that Law, the deposit taker of the shares, if he can

exercise the

voting rights attached to the shares deposited with him at his discretion, and the depositor of the shares allowing the deposit taker to exercise the voting rights at his discretion;

-- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (g) of Article 9 of that Law, the natural person or legal entity that

controls the voting

rights;

-- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (h) of Article 9 of that Law, the proxy holder, if he can exercise the

voting rights at his discretion, and the shareholder who has given his proxy to the proxy holder allowing the

latter to exercise the voting rights at his discretion (e.g. management companies).

v Applicable in the cases provided for in Article 9 (b) to (h) of the Transparency Law. This should be the full name of the shareholder who is the counterparty to the natural person or legal entity referred to in Article 9 of that Law unless the percentage of voting rights held by the shareholder is lower than the 5% threshold for the disclosure of voting rights holdings (e.g. identification of funds managed by management companies).

vi The date on which threshold is crossed or reached should be the date on which the acquisition or disposal took place or the other reason triggered the notification obligation. For passive crossings, the date when the corporate event took effect.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 27, 2026 06:56 ET (10:56 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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