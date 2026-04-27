EUDA Health Holdings Ltd: EUDA Health Holdings Limited Has Received Notice from Nasdaq that it has Failed to Maintain a Minimum Market Value of its Listed Securities

Singapore, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EUDA Health Holdings Limited ("EUDA" and the "Company") received a written notice (the "MVLS Notice") from Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") on April 23, 2026, indicating that the Company had failed to maintain a Minimum Market Value of Listed Securities ("MVLS") of $35 million over the last 32 consecutive business days as required by the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(2).

The MVLS Notice has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company's securities on Nasdaq and the Company has been provided a period of 180 calendar days from the date of the MVLS Notice, or until October 20, 2026, in which to regain compliance (the "MVLS Compliance Period"). In order to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(2), the Market Value of Listed Securities of the Company must close at $35,000,000 or more for a minimum of ten consecutive business days during the MVLS Compliance Period.

In the event that the Company does not regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(2) within the MVLS Compliance Period, Nasdaq will provide notice to the Company that its listed securities will be subject to delisting. In the event of such notification, the Company may appeal Nasdaq's determination to delist its securities. However, there can be no assurances that Nasdaq would be able to regain compliance with all applicable requirements for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

About EUDA Health Holdings Limited

EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EUDA) is a Singapore-based leading non-invasive healthcare provider in Asia with a focus on Singapore, Malaysia and China. The Company aims to become a market leader in non-invasive and preventive healthcare, with a strategic focus on the fast-growing longevity sector. Our mission is to address the evolving healthcare needs of over 1.8 billion people across the region which is experiencing significant demographic shifts as more than 30% of the population ages rapidly. By offering innovative, accessible, and science-backed health solutions, EUDA is positioned to lead the transformation of regional healthcare from reactive medical treatment to proactive, longevity-focused care. EUDA also runs a Singapore-based property management business.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements regarding risks and uncertainties. These statements usually use forward-looking words, such as the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "envisions," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions). These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside EUDA's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. You should not overly rely on forward-looking statements that are only applicable to the date of publication of this document. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Christensen Advisory

Christian Arnell

Phone: +852 2117 0861

Email: christian.arnell@christensencomms.com