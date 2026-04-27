Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 27.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der AI-Boom braucht günstigen Strom - Diese Aktie hat ihn
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A41YUS | ISIN: VGG3142E1473 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
24.04.26 | 20:54
10,270 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
EUDA HEALTH HOLDINGS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EUDA HEALTH HOLDINGS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.04.2026 12:06 Uhr
22 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EUDA Health Holdings Ltd: EUDA Health Holdings Limited Has Received Notice from Nasdaq that it has Failed to Maintain a Minimum Market Value of its Listed Securities

Singapore, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EUDA Health Holdings Limited ("EUDA" and the "Company") received a written notice (the "MVLS Notice") from Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") on April 23, 2026, indicating that the Company had failed to maintain a Minimum Market Value of Listed Securities ("MVLS") of $35 million over the last 32 consecutive business days as required by the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(2).

The MVLS Notice has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company's securities on Nasdaq and the Company has been provided a period of 180 calendar days from the date of the MVLS Notice, or until October 20, 2026, in which to regain compliance (the "MVLS Compliance Period"). In order to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(2), the Market Value of Listed Securities of the Company must close at $35,000,000 or more for a minimum of ten consecutive business days during the MVLS Compliance Period.

In the event that the Company does not regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(2) within the MVLS Compliance Period, Nasdaq will provide notice to the Company that its listed securities will be subject to delisting. In the event of such notification, the Company may appeal Nasdaq's determination to delist its securities. However, there can be no assurances that Nasdaq would be able to regain compliance with all applicable requirements for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

About EUDA Health Holdings Limited

EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EUDA) is a Singapore-based leading non-invasive healthcare provider in Asia with a focus on Singapore, Malaysia and China. The Company aims to become a market leader in non-invasive and preventive healthcare, with a strategic focus on the fast-growing longevity sector. Our mission is to address the evolving healthcare needs of over 1.8 billion people across the region which is experiencing significant demographic shifts as more than 30% of the population ages rapidly. By offering innovative, accessible, and science-backed health solutions, EUDA is positioned to lead the transformation of regional healthcare from reactive medical treatment to proactive, longevity-focused care. EUDA also runs a Singapore-based property management business.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements regarding risks and uncertainties. These statements usually use forward-looking words, such as the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "envisions," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions). These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside EUDA's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. You should not overly rely on forward-looking statements that are only applicable to the date of publication of this document. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Christensen Advisory

Christian Arnell
Phone: +852 2117 0861
Email: christian.arnell@christensencomms.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.