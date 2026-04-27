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WKN: A2PZLE | ISIN: US0191701095 | Ticker-Symbol: 2AA
Tradegate
23.04.26 | 16:49
0,478 Euro
+6,22 % +0,028
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ALLIED GAMING & ENTERTAINMENT INC Chart 1 Jahr
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0,4240,46415:03
0,4240,46614:45
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.04.2026 12:06 Uhr
36 Leser
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Allied Gaming & Entertainment Announces Temporary No-Sale non-binding Commitment by Major Shareholder

NEW YORK, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: AGAE, "Allied" or the "Company") today announced that its major shareholder, Primo, has made non-binding commitments not to transfer or sell any of their Company shares held by them from the date of this announcement through December 31, 2026, to demonstrate their continued support for the Company. The Company believes that this commitment reflects the alignment of its major shareholder, Board of Directors, and management team in the Company's long-term value, strategic direction, and future growth potential, and demonstrates their commitment to grow alongside the Company and all shareholders.

Cautionary Note Regarding Non-Binding Intent

The commitments described in this press release are non-binding statements of present intent only, are not subject to any written lock-up agreement, and the Company can give no assurance that any of the covered persons will not sell or otherwise transfer Company shares prior to December 31, 2026.

About Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: AGAE) is a global experiential entertainment company undergoing a strategic transformation into an integrated digital ecosystem platform, with a focus on digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence, and technology-enabled growth opportunities.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involves risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'plans,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'potential,' 'may,' 'could,' 'might,' 'will,' 'should,' 'approximately' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed under Item 1A. "Risk Factors" in our most recently filed Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and updated from time to time in our Form 10-Q filings and in our other public filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact:

Investor relations: ir@alliedgaming.gg


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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