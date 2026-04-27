Odyssey Trust Company: Odyssey Becomes Carta's Exclusive Paying Agent Partner for M&A Transaction Clients

Odyssey to manage shareholder payments end-to-end for Carta clients engaging in M&A activity through fully digital, integrated platform

Partnership replaces a historically paper-heavy process with same-day digital onboarding, automated shareholder tracking and real-time deal visibility

Agreement expands on proven working relationship helping Carta clients on their path to the public markets

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 27, 2026 / Odyssey Transfer and Trust Company ("Odyssey"), a leading North American transfer agent and trust company, today announced it has been named Carta's exclusive Paying Agent partner for Carta clients engaging in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) transactions. The agreement builds on the parties' exclusive IPO relationship, which began in 2025, when Odyssey was named Carta's transfer agent partner for companies going public.

"We have spent years building a model where the complexity of a transaction sits with the platform, not with the people trying to close it," said Jenna Kaye, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Odyssey Trust and Transfer Company. "This partnership delivers on that. For Carta clients and their advisors engaging in M&A activity, they now have access to a best-in-class Paying Agent process that is fully digital, fully integrated, and built to move at the speed of their deals."

When a private company is sold or merges, its shareholders need to be paid. Odyssey handles that process end to end, collecting shareholder information, completing identity verification, and distributing payments through a fully digital platform that connects directly to Carta via API. Shareholder data migrates automatically when a deal is initiated, meaning no paper forms, no manual uploads, and no data re-entry. Payments move through a SOC2-compliant portal, and all parties involved get real-time visibility into where the deal stands.

For companies and their advisors, the difference is practical and impactful:

Attorneys supporting M&A transactions recover non-billable hours that would otherwise go to chasing shareholders, tracking submissions, and coordinating paper-based payment logistics.

Legal and finance teams get a live dashboard showing exactly where each shareholder stands, with automated reminders going out without manual intervention.

Shareholders get a clear, simple process for receiving payment.

Companies get their deals closed faster.

"Our relationship with Odyssey has been defined by a shared commitment to making complex transactions simpler for our clients. They bring best-in-class expertise and a seamless integration with Carta's industry-leading equity management infrastructure," says Rohin Shah, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Carta. "Extending our partnership into M&A Paying Agent services is a direct reflection of how well we work together, and of what Carta clients can expect when they need a trusted partner for their most important transactions."

About Odyssey Trust Company

Odyssey is a leading North American trust and transfer agent with over 1,300 clients. By combining deep capital markets expertise with purpose-built technology, Odyssey delivers a seamless experience to clients and their shareholders across transfer agent services, corporate trust, Paying Agent services, and public market transitions. Learn more at www.odysseytrust.com

About Carta

Carta is the agentic ERP for private capital, connecting the entire ecosystem-from GPs and LPs to CEOs, CFOs, employees, and advisors. Trusted by 50,000 companies in 160+ countries, our platform streamlines every ownership workflow, making it easier to understand, manage, and grow equity. With software and services built to scale, Carta empowers you to build, invest, and grow with confidence. Carta's Fund Administration platform supports 9,000 funds and SPVs, representing $220B+ in assets under management, with tools designed to enhance the strategic impact of Fund CFOs. Recognized by Fortune, Forbes, Fast Company, Inc. and Great Places to Work, Carta is transforming how private capital operates. For more information visit carta.com

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Media Contacts

Odyssey Trust and Transfer Company

Stephanie Ball

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

E: sball@odysseytrust.com

Carta

Madeline Perry

Communications

E: madeline.perry@carta.com

SOURCE: Odyssey Trust Company

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/odyssey-becomes-cartas-exclusive-paying-agent-partner-for-manda-1161005