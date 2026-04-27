Incline Village, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2026) - As families gather for Mother's Day, experts say the holiday is about more than celebration. It is often one of the few times each year when adult children spend extended, in-person time with their aging parents, making it a critical moment to notice changes that may otherwise go unseen.

Senior Care Authority, a nationally recognized leader in eldercare consulting and senior placement services, is encouraging families to use this time together to better understand their loved ones' evolving needs, particularly as more Americans find themselves balancing care across multiple generations.

"We're seeing more families than ever navigating the complexities of caring for both their children and their aging parents at the same time," said Frank Samson, founder and CEO of Senior Care Authority. "These are deeply personal decisions that often come with little preparation. Moments like Mother's Day can bring important changes into focus and create an opportunity for families to start planning with intention rather than reacting in a crisis."

That reality is deeply familiar to Senior Care Authority advisor Mary Molnar, whose own experience navigating her mother's care inspired her to join the organization.

"When my mom was at her worst, I was juggling everything at once-her doctor's appointments, medications and constant uncertainty, all while raising three kids with completely different needs." Molnar said. "Those were some of the most challenging and stressful years of my life."

At the time, Molnar was also trying to find immediate support and guidance for her mother's care, a process she recalls as overwhelming and, at times, counterproductive.

"I reached out for help, hoping to get clear direction, and instead I was flooded with calls from different senior living providers," she said. "It felt like overnight my phone became a constant stream of outreach, all while I was trying to manage a crisis. It made an already difficult situation even harder."

After her mother passed away in 2017, Molnar knew there had to be a better way to support families facing similar challenges. In 2019, she opened her Senior Care Authority franchise with the goal of providing a more personalized, relationship-driven approach to eldercare guidance.

"When you're in that position, you don't need more noise or pressure," she said. "You need someone who will slow things down, listen to what's actually happening and help you make the right decisions for your family."

According to Senior Care Authority advisors, the earliest signs are often subtle. During a Mother's Day visit, families may notice:

Changes in memory or repeated conversations

Difficulty managing medications or daily routines

A decline in household upkeep or personal hygiene

Increased hesitation or anxiety around driving

Unopened mail, missed bills or signs of financial confusion

"It's rarely one big moment," Molnar added. "It's a pattern of small changes that start to add up. The key is recognizing those patterns early and having conversations that are rooted in care, not control."

Experts emphasize that how families respond is just as important as what they observe.

"The goal is not to take independence away from mom," Molnar said. "It's to support her in a way that helps her stay safe while maintaining her dignity and sense of independence."

For many families, Mother's Day becomes more than a celebration. It becomes a moment of awareness and an opportunity to take the first step toward planning for the future.

"The most meaningful way to honor mom may be paying attention," Molnar said. "Those small observations can lead to important conversations that help families avoid making decisions in a crisis."

Mary Molnar with her mother, Sharon, prior to her death in 2017. Molnar's experience caring for her mother while raising three children inspired her to become a Senior Care Authority advisor, where she now helps families navigate aging and caregiving decisions.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12042/294336_senoircare.jpg

About Senior Care Authority

Senior Care Authority was founded in 2009, began franchising in 2014, and currently serves more than 100 locations in 34 states. The network consists of professionally trained and experienced local advisors who assist families with the challenges associated with selecting the best options in assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing care, while navigating a complex healthcare system. Senior Care Authority offers eldercare consulting services and is the exclusive provider of the Beyond Driving with Dignity program. Learn more at www.seniorcareauthority.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294336

Source: Senior Care Authority