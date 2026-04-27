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Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2026) - Quinsam Capital Corporation (CSE: QCA) ("Quinsam" or the "Company") is announcing its Q4/2025 results, with net income of $0.4 million ($0.01 per share basic, $0.01 fully diluted) versus a net loss of $4.3 million ($0.04 per share basic, $0.01 fully diluted) in Q4/2024. Investors can access the Company's full financial statements on sedarplus.ca.

"Q4 was a positive quarter for Quinsam, with a number of our companies performing well, including Blumetric and Royalties Inc." said Roger Dent, CEO. "While Blumetric declined in Q1/2026, other investments did well in Q1/2026 including Nevada Organic Phosphate, EDM Resources, Cematrix, Saturn Oil & Gas and Newlox. Accordingly, we expect to see a NAV increase in Q1/2026."

Quinsam made a number of new investments in recent months. We acquired 250,000 shares of Deep Sea Minerals in its recent $0.40 private placement. We acquired positions in Bon Intelligence, Longview Gold, Blackcomb Silver, and Ubercrete Advance Materials, all of which plan to list in the coming months. We also acquired more shares of Peninsula Capital as it prepares to list in the coming months. We exited our entire position in Saturn Oil & Gas.

"At December 31, 2025, we had net assets of over $0.10 per share outstanding" said Roger Dent, CEO. "Our shares continue to trade at a very steep discount from NAV. We also note that the total of our more liquid investments (including cash, public equities, and derivatives on public equities) is approximately $0.06 per share."

The search for a value creating transaction continues. We anticipate that it may take some time to find a suitable, value-creating transaction. Our plan is to patiently wait for a high quality transaction. Further announcements will be made on the status of such steps which are subject to all applicable shareholder and regulatory approvals.

Issuer Bid

In Q4/2025, the Company acquired no shares pursuant to its normal course issuer bid (the "NCIB") to purchase up to 4,500,000 of its common shares that commenced on September 19, 2025 and will terminate on September 18, 2026, or on an earlier date in the event that the number of common shares sought in the NCIB has been repurchased. Total purchases pursuant to this NCIB are nil shares.

Quinsam has repurchased and cancelled over 20 million shares since 2018 pursuant to its issuer bids.

Investor Call

An investor call will be held at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, April 28, 2026 by Zoom:

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us04web.zoom.us/j/73223882227?pwd=2KLdaWaaujEm0uteVD0IRhEeDPGOmj.1

About Quinsam Capital Corporation

Quinsam is a merchant bank with a focus on "small cap" investments which it believes are undervalued. We do not invest on behalf of third parties or offer investment advice.

Generally, Quinsam does not believe that individual investments are material events. Quinsam may choose to announce certain investments once the Company has finished buying its position because we feel that this information helps investors understand our decision making process. Generally, Quinsam does not announce the sale of any investments.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements relating to anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance, or expectations that are not historical facts but instead represent our beliefs regarding future events, which are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements can often, but not always, be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "expect", "goal", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "may", "project", "predict", "potential", "target", and "will" or similar words suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance.

By their nature, forward-looking statements require making assumptions which include, among other things, that (i) Quinsam will have sufficient capital to effect its business strategies, (ii) the business strategies will produce the results intended by Quinsam, and (iii) the markets will react and perform in a manner consistent with the business strategies.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated. Quinsam believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. Some risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking information in this press release include, but are not limited to: regulatory or political change such as changes in applicable laws and regulations; market and general economic conditions, interest rates, regulatory and statutory developments, the nature of the Company's investments, the available opportunities and competition for investments, the concentration of our investments in certain industries and sectors, reliance on key personnel, risks affecting investments, management of the growth of the Company, and exchange rate fluctuations and, in the case of the valuation creation strategies, the ability to complete divestitures of illiquid assets on terms which are economic or at all, to identify beneficial business opportunities, to secure or act on the identified business opportunities on terms which are economic or at all, and obtain all necessary shareholder and regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risks and factors is not exhaustive. Although Quinsam has attempted to identify factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be factors that cause events or results to differ from those intended, anticipated or estimated.

The forward-looking information contained herein is provided as at this date, based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at this date. Quinsam does not undertake and specifically disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information contained herein.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294264

Source: Quinsam Capital Corporation