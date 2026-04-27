The Indian manufacturer said its new all-black panel series features a power conversion efficiency of up to 23.32% and a bifaciality factor of up to 85%. India Premier Energies Ltd has launched the NeoBlack Series, an all-black G12R bifacial glass-glass solar module designed for residential and premium commercial rooftop applications. The module integrates tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) cell technology with a uniform black aesthetic aimed at enhancing visual appeal while reducing glare in rooftop installations. The DCR-compliant module is offered in output classes ranging from 600 W ...

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