Swan Is The World's First Robot For Dermoscopic-Level, Full-Body Skin Imaging, Designed to Make High-Quality Skin Exams More Efficient and Accessible

SquareMind, an AI and robotics company developing solutions for dermatology, today announced $18 million in funding, including previously undisclosed pre-Series A financing, to enable high-quality, consistent skin exams and make them accessible at scale. The round was led by Sonder Capital, a California-based venture fund co-founded by medical robotics pioneer and Intuitive Surgical founder Fred Moll, with participation by the Deeptech 2030 Fund, managed on behalf of the French government by a Bpifrance initiative, Adamed Technology, Calm/Storm Ventures, Teampact Ventures, and several prominent entrepreneurs.

The funding will support the growth of the company's commercial, engineering, and customer support teams in preparation for a near-term commercial launch of the Swan robotic skin imaging platform in the United States and Europe, where demand for skin exams is high and rising.

Skin screening is the number-one volume procedure in dermatology and demand continues to outpace capacity due to a rapidly aging population concerned with skin care, with waitlists stretching months. Time constraints leave little room for thorough documentation, which is important for early detection as 80% of melanomas a lethal skin cancer are new lesions.

"We are excited to partner with Sonder Capital and all our investors as we ready ourselves to bring Swan to market and respond to the strong traction we are seeing from practices and hospitals," said Ali Khachlouf, Co-founder and CEO of SquareMind. "Dermatologists are operating under increasing pressure, facing strong cognitive load and fatigue. Our technology acts as their companion, helping to reduce this burden, optimize their time, and support comprehensive documentation so they can stay focused on patient care and clinical decision-making."

Robotics and AI Designed to Support Dermatologists At Scale

Developed in collaboration with leading dermatologists, Swan is the world's first robot to capture standardized, full-body dermoscopic skin imaging, acting as an augmented dermatoscope to provide a view of the entire skin surface at a level typically obtained when examining moles up close. Image acquisition is automated, completed in just minutes, and seamlessly integrates into clinical workflows.

Swan is paired with AI-based software supporting the review of skin imaging to help track new or changing moles over time, while physicians retain full clinical judgment.

"We fundamentally believe that advances in AI and medical robotics will reshape medical practice by automating routine procedures, optimizing clinical time, and expanding access to high-quality care," said Kate Garrett, Managing Partner at Sonder Capital. "SquareMind has developed a truly unique platform that has the potential to become the global standard of care in modern dermatology."

The Swan Experience

In a private exam room, the patient stands before the Swan robot and is guided by visual and audio prompts while the robotic arm gracefully moves around them capturing images of their skin. The session is short and contactless, ensuring a comfortable patient experience. View a video of how Swan works here.

About SquareMind

SquareMind is a Paris-based AI and robotics company developing solutions for dermatology, whose mission is to make high-quality skin exams more efficient and accessible. The company works closely with leading dermatologists to develop world-class solutions that are redefining the standard of care. Its flagship product, Swan, is FDA-listed and CE-marked, enabling commercial use in the United States and Europe.

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