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WKN: A0JEP3 | ISIN: US8936411003 | Ticker-Symbol: T7D
Tradegate
27.04.26 | 07:30
970,50 Euro
-0,92 % -9,00
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
TRANSDIGM GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRANSDIGM GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
969,00979,5015:16
969,00979,5015:04
PR Newswire
27.04.2026 14:06 Uhr
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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TransDigm Group Inc.: TransDigm Second Quarter Earnings Report and Conference Call Set for Tuesday, May 5, 2026

CLEVELAND, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE: TDG) today said it will report fiscal 2026 second quarter earnings before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

A conference call will follow at 11:00 a.m., Eastern Time. To join the call telephonically, please register for the call here. Once registered, participants will receive the dial-in information and a unique pin to access the call. A live audio webcast of the call can also be accessed online at http://www.transdigm.com.

The webcast will be archived on the website and available for replay later that day.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is a leading global designer, producer and supplier of highly engineered aircraft components for use on nearly all commercial and military aircraft in service today. Major product offerings, substantially all of which are ultimately provided to end-users in the aerospace industry, include mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, engineered latching and locking devices, engineered rods, engineered connectors and elastomer sealing solutions, databus and power controls, cockpit security components and systems, specialized and advanced cockpit displays, engineered audio, radio and antenna systems, specialized lavatory components, seat belts and safety restraints, engineered and customized interior surfaces and related components, advanced sensor products, switches and relay panels, thermal protection and insulation, lighting and control technology, parachutes, high performance hoists, winches and lifting devices, cargo loading, handling and delivery systems and specialized flight, wind tunnel and jet engine testing services and equipment, electronic components used in the generation, amplification, transmission and reception of microwave signals, and complex testing and instrumentation solutions.

Contact:


Investor Relations



(216) 706-2945



ir@transdigm.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/835315/5936755/TransDigm_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/transdigm-second-quarter-earnings-report-and-conference-call-set-for-tuesday-may-5-2026-302753774.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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