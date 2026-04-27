Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2026) - SILICON METALS CORP. (CSE: SI) (OTC Pink: SLCND) (FSE: X6U0) ("Silicon Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to issue up to 4,444,444 units (the "Offering") at a price per unit of $0.135 (each, a "Unit"). The Units will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.175 for a period of 24 months. The terms of the Warrants will also include an accelerator provision whereby, if the price of the common shares on the CSE closes at $0.60 or higher for a period of ten (10) consecutive trading days, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to thirty (30) days from the acceleration trigger.

The Company intends to use the aggregate proceeds of the Offering for advancement and development of the Company's properties, as well as for general working capital purposes. Finders' fees may be payable in connection with the Offering in accordance with the policies of the CSE.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day after the date of issuance, as set out in National Instrument 45-102 - Resale of Securities.

None of the securities sold in connection with the Offering will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and no such securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Silicon Metals Corp.

Silicon Metals Corp. is focused on exploration and development of critical minerals, with a focus on high purity silica. The Company's Maple Birch Project, located approximately 30km south-east of Sudbury, Ontario, is a high purity quartz pegmatite project with a 3,000 tonne per year production permit. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Crystal Hills Project, located approximately 40 km north of the city of North Bay, Ontario, Canada, which consists of five mineral claims comprised of eighteen (18) cells totalling approximately 400 hectares. The Company also holds an undivided 100% right, title, and interest in the Ptarmigan Silica Project, located approximately 130km from Prince George, British Columbia, which has a 5-year exploration drilling and blast permit. The Company has also acquired an undivided 100% right, title, and interest in both the exploration stage Silica Ridge Silica Project located approximately 70km southeast from the town of MacKenzie, British Columbia, as well as the exploration stage Longworth Silica Project located approximately 85km East from Prince George, British Columbia.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

SILICON METALS CORP.

"Ray Wladichuk"

Ray Wladichuk

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

We seek safe harbor

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, and opinions of management as of the date such statements are made and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties; uncertain and volatile equity and capital markets; reliance on key personnel; and changes in laws, regulations, and regulatory policies. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294291

Source: Silicon Metals Corp.