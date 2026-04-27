Avient Corporation: Avient Announces Giuseppe (Joe) Di Salvo as Chief Financial Officer

CLEVELAND, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT), an innovator of materials solutions, announced today that Giuseppe (Joe) Di Salvo has been promoted and named Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective June 1, 2026. He will succeed Jamie A. Beggs, who will be leaving Avient June 1, 2026 to pursue other opportunities.

Mr. Di Salvo brings 25 years of financial experience, including nearly 15 years at Avient, with extensive experience in investor relations, accounting, financial planning and analysis, and treasury. This diverse experience has provided him with a deep understanding of Avient, its businesses, and the financial drivers of value creation at the company.

"We are pleased to promote Joe from within the organization to this important role and to our executive leadership team," said Dr. Ashish K. Khandpur, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Avient. "Joe's deep institutional knowledge, strong relationships within the company and with our investors, and consistent delivery of results make him exceptionally well suited to lead our finance organization as we execute our strategy. I look forward to continuing to work closely with Joe to deliver value to all our stakeholders."

Mr. Di Salvo served as Avient's Corporate Controller from 2013 to 2018 when he became Vice President, Investor Relations. In 2019, he expanded his responsibility to lead Treasury and Financial Planning and Analysis. Prior to these roles, he held financial positions of increasing responsibility at Avient. Joe began his career as a certified public accountant at Deloitte after graduating from The Ohio State University Fisher College of Business with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Accounting.

"I'm honored to step into this role and energized by the opportunity to drive an even greater impact," said Mr. Di Salvo. "I have deep confidence in Avient and the strategy we are executing, and I look forward to continuing to support the company's long-term growth and success."

About Avient

Our purpose at Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT) is to be an innovator of materials solutions that help our customers succeed, while enabling a sustainable world. Our local touch and customer engagement, combined with our global presence, allows us to serve customers with agility. We harness the collective strength of more than 9,000 employees worldwide to collaborate and build on each other's ideas. In doing so, we innovate solutions that help our customers overcome their challenges or capitalize on opportunities provided by the fast-changing world and secular trends. Our expanding portfolio of offerings includes colorants, advanced composites, functional additives, engineered materials, and Dyneema®, the world's strongest fiber. By intersecting our broad portfolio of technologies with the product roadmaps of our customers, we help create differentiated and high-performance products that make the world better and more sustainable. Visit www.avient.com to learn more.

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SOURCE Avient Corporation