Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.: TDS Names Bill Case Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer

CHICAGO, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS) announced the appointment of Bill Case as senior vice president and chief information officer, effective immediately.

Case brings deep experience leading complex technology and business transformation in the broadband and digital infrastructure space. Most recently, he served as executive vice president and chief information officer at WOW! Internet, Cable, and Phone, where he was responsible for enterprise technology including IT, cybersecurity, business intelligence, and business transformation initiatives. In that role, Case helped drive improvements across customer experience, product development, and overall company operations.

Earlier in his career, Case held senior leadership roles across telecommunications, technology, and professional services, including as managing partner and chief executive officer of Wheelhouse Consulting Group, and COO, executive vice president, and chief development officer at ProNerve. He previously held executive and leadership roles at TTEC (TeleTech), Aon, AT&T Broadband, and UnitedHealth Group.

"Bill's expertise in information technology strategy and in leading complex technology and operational change will strengthen our ability to deliver on our growth strategy, transformation priorities, and long-term success," said Walter Carlson, President and CEO of TDS.

Case earned his MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, along with a master's degree in information systems and a bachelor's in finance and marketing from the University of Colorado.

About TDS

Founded in 1969, Telephone and Data Systems provides broadband services and wireless infrastructure through its businesses, TDS Telecom and Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc.

Visit investors.tdsinc.com for comprehensive financial information, including earnings releases, quarterly and annual filings, shareholder information and more.

For more information about TDS and its subsidiaries, visit:

TDS: www.tdsinc.com

TDS Telecom: www.tdstelecom.com

Array: investors.arrayinc.com

SOURCE Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.