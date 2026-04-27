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WKN: 923659 | ISIN: US6695491075 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
24.04.26 | 20:35
30,760 US-Dollar
-0,42 % -0,130
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP Chart 1 Jahr
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NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.04.2026 14:18 Uhr
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Norwood Financial Corp announces First Quarter Financial Results

Quarterly Highlights:

  • Successfully closed acquisition of Presence Bancshares.
  • Completed core system conversion April 13, 2026.
  • Total assets $2.9 billion.
  • Record Net Interest Income of $24.6 million.
  • Tangible Book Value per share $22.43.

HONESDALE, Pa., April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwood Financial Corp (the "Company") (Nasdaq Global Market-NWFL) the holding company of Wayne Bank, announced results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Jim Donnelly, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are pleased to announce our first quarter results as they reflect the underlying strength of our franchise and the progress we are making in a challenging operating environment. On an adjusted basis, we delivered solid pre-provision net revenue growth, expanded our net interest spread and margin, and improved returns on both assets and tangible equity year over year. While reported results were impacted by merger-related and restructuring expenses this quarter, we remain focused on disciplined execution, expense management, and long-term value creation for our shareholders, especially with the strength of our recently integrated teams."

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)Year-Over YearLinked Quarter
3 Months Ended3 Months Ended
Mar-26Mar-25ChangeDec-25Change
Net interest income- 24,554 - 17,857 - 6,697 - 20,944 - 3,610
Net interest spread (fte) 1 3.04- 2.61- 43 bps 2.93- 11 bp
Net interest margin (fte) 1 3.68- 3.30- 38 bps 3.60- 8 bps
Pre Provision Net Revenue (PPNR) 1- 6,279 - 8,144 - (1,865- - 9,836 - (3,557-
Net income (loss)- 3,730 - 5,773 - (2,043- - 7,442 - (3,712-
Diluted earnings per share- 0.35 - 0.63 - (0.28- - 0.81 - (0.46-
Return on average assets 0.53- 1.01- -48 bps 1.21- -68 bps
Return on average tangible equity 6.04- 12.40- -636 bps 14.01- -797 bps
1 - Non GAAP ratio. See Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Excluding merger-related expenses and 2026 BOLI Restructuring Fees (see Non-GAAP reconciliations)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)Year-Over YearLinked Quarter
3 Months Ended3 Months Ended
Mar-26Mar-25ChangeDec-25Change
Pre Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)- 11,445 - 8,144 - 3,301 - 10,356 - 1,089
Net income (loss)- 7,811 - 5,773 - 2,038 - 7,853 - (42-
Diluted earnings per share- 0.72 - 0.63 - 0.09 - 0.85 - (0.13-
Return on average assets 1.10- 1.01- 9 bps 1.28- -18 bps
Return on average tangible equity 12.65- 12.40- 25 bps 14.78- -213 bps

Discussion of financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2026 (all comparison year-Q1 2026 to Q1 2025, unless otherwise noted):

  • Net income of $3.7 million, a decrease of $2.0 million.
  • Net interest income increased mostly due to the addition of the Presence Bancshares balance sheet on January 5, 2026.
  • Net interest margin (NIM) was 3.68% compared to 3.30%. On a linked quarter basis the NIM increased 8 basis points from 3.60%.
  • Non-interest income increased $204 thousand on a linked quarter basis.
  • Total assets were $2.917 billion, compared to $2.376 billion, an increase of 22.8%.
  • Loans receivable were $2.238 billion, compared to $1.771 billion, an increase of 26.4%.
  • Total deposits were $2.507 billion, compared to $2.004 billion, an increase of 25.1%.
  • Tangible Common Equity as a percent of Tangible Assets was 8.49%, versus 8.15%.
  • Tangible Book Value (TBV) per share was $22.43 compared to $20.66 an increase of $1.77. TBV per share decreased $0.47 or 2.1% on a linked quarter basis due to the acquisition of PB Bancshares (see below), payment of our common dividend, and a decrease in the value of our available-for-sale portfolio as reflected in Other Comprehensive Income (OCI).

Discussion of Merger and Purchase Accounting Impacts

The acquisition of PB Bancshares closed on January 5, 2026 (the "Closing Date"). The following are some relevant statistics regarding the impact of Purchase Accounting adjustments as well as Merger Related Charges that were calculated as of the Closing Date.

    • At closing, but before any merger adjustments, PB Bancshares had:
      • Loans - $356 million
      • Investments - $20.8 million
      • Deposits - $358 million
      • Borrowings - $42 million
    • Tangible Book Value (TBV) per share as of the Closing Date was calculated to be $22.38/share. At December 31, 2025 the TBV/share for Norwood was $22.90/share. This implies a TBV/share dilution of $0.52 or 2.24%. The estimated TBV/share dilution at announcement was $0.92 or 4.20%.
    • Subsequent declines in TBV/Share through March 31, 2026 were due to negative AOCI marks on the investment portfolio and common dividends declared.
    • The Core Deposit Intangible (CDI) was calculated to be $3.3 million at closing. At announcement the estimated CDI was $4.9 million.
    • The estimate for merger related expenses was $7.1 million versus $6.1 million incurred to date.
    • The net Goodwill created as a result of the transaction was $7.1 million.
    • The Pre-Tax impact of purchase accounting accretion during the quarter was a positive $435 thousand.

About Norwood Financial Corp
Norwood Financial Corp, through its subsidiary, Wayne Bank operates 33 Community Offices serving Wayne, Pike, Monroe, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Chester, Cumberland, and Lancaster Counties in Pennsylvania, along with Delaware, Sullivan, Otsego, Ontario, and Yates Counties in New York. The Company has total assets of $2.9 billion. The Company's stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "NWFL". For more information, visit wayne.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this earnings release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which describes the future plans, strategies and expectations of the Company. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "project," "believe," "intend," "anticipate," "assume," "plan," "seek," "expect," "will," "may," "should," "indicate," "would," "contemplate," "continue," "target" and words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. We are under no duty to and do not take any obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this report. Those risks and uncertainties include, among other things, changes in federal and state laws, changes in interest rates, our ability to maintain strong credit quality metrics, our ability to have future performance, our ability to control core operating expenses and costs, demand for real estate, government fiscal and trade policies, cybersecurity and general economic conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to those forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to presenting information in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP), this news release contains financial information determined by methods other than GAAP (non-GAAP). The following measures used in this release, which are commonly utilized by financial institutions, have not been specifically exempted by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and may constitute "non-GAAP financial measures" within the meaning of the SEC's rules.

The Company has provided in this news release supplemental disclosures for the calculation of Return on Average Assets, Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity, Basic Earnings per Share, Diluted Earnings per Share, Tangible Book Value and Pre Provision Net Revenue. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company from time to time are useful in evaluating the Company's performance and that such information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for or superior to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similar measures presented by other companies.

Contact:John M. McCaffery
Executive Vice President &
Chief Financial Officer
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP
272-304-3003
www.waynebank.com
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)
March 31
2026 2025
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks- 25,480 - 31,729
Interest-bearing deposits with banks 75,258 43,678
Fed funds sold 1,835 0
Cash and cash equivalents 102,573 75,407
Securities available for sale 431,204 408,742
Loans receivable 2,238,657 1,771,269
Less: Allowance for credit losses 24,350 20,442
Net loans receivable 2,214,307 1,750,827
Regulatory stock, at cost 7,161 7,616
Bank premises and equipment, net 25,299 20,273
Bank owned life insurance 55,078 46,914
Foreclosed real estate owned 771 -
Accrued interest receivable 10,815 8,587
Deferred tax assets, net 19,728 17,859
Goodwill 36,375 29,266
Other intangible assets 3,318 136
Other assets 10,625 10,417
TOTAL ASSETS- 2,917,254 - 2,376,044
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing demand- 470,706 - 391,377
Interest-bearing 2,035,992 1,613,071
Total deposits 2,506,698 2,004,448
Other borrowings 88,268 118,590
Accrued interest payable 9,692 13,864
Other liabilities 28,658 18,435
TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,633,316 2,155,337
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred Stock, no par value per share, authorized 5,000,000 shares - -
Common Stock, $.10 par value per share, authorized: 20,000,000 shares, issued: 2025: 11,181,491 shares, 2024: 9,489,398 shares1,118 949
Surplus 174,078 126,785
Retained earnings 140,843 127,865
Treasury stock, at cost: 2025: 291,325 shares, 2024: 229,979 shares (7,970- (6,208-
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (24,131- (28,684-
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 283,938 220,707
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY- 2,917,254 - 2,376,044
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP
Consolidated Statements of Income
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2026 2025
INTEREST INCOME
Loans receivable, including fees- 33,873 - 25,988
Securities 4,110 3,870
Other 400 226
Total Interest income 38,383 30,084
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits 12,787 10,748
Short-term borrowings 60 458
Other borrowings 982 1,021
Total Interest expense 13,829 12,227
NET INTEREST INCOME 24,554 17,857
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES- 1,459 - 857
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 23,095 17,000
OTHER INCOME
Service charges and fees 1,755 1,513
Income from fiduciary activities 238 325
Gains on sales of loans, net 76 47
Earnings and proceeds on life insurance policies314 286
Other 332 180
Total other income 2,715 2,351
OTHER EXPENSES
Salaries and employee benefits 8,549 6,472
Occupancy, furniture and equipment 1,725 1,378
Data processing and related operations 1,435 1,085
Taxes, other than income 202 192
Professional fees 826 659
FDIC Insurance assessment 507 406
Foreclosed real estate 36 4
Amortization of intangibles 165 15
Merger 4,941 0
Other 2,604 1,853
Total other expenses 20,990 12,064
INCOME BEFORE TAX EXPENSE 4,820 7,287
INCOME TAX EXPENSE 1,090 1,514
NET INCOME- 3,730 - 5,773
Basic earnings per share- 0.35 - 0.63
Diluted earnings per share- 0.35 - 0.63
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP
NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS
(dollars in thousands)
For the Quarter Ended
March 31, 2026December 31, 2025March 31, 2025
Average AverageAverage AverageAverage Average
BalanceInterest Rate BalanceInterest Rate BalanceInterest Rate
(2)(1)(3)(2)(1)(3)(2)(1)(3)
Assets
Interest-earning assets:
Fed funds sold- 933 11 4.78 - - - - -
Interest-bearing deposits with banks 72,896 - 389 2.16 46,766 - 474 4.02 20,802 - 226 4.41
Securities available for sale:
Taxable 415,567 3,859 3.77 400,094 3,656 3.63 408,427 3,623 3.60
Tax-exempt (1) 44,634 318 2.89 44,700 316 2.80 44,242 312 2.86
Total securities available for sale (1) 460,201 4,177 3.68 444,794 3,972 3.54 452,669 3,935 3.53
Loans receivable (1) (4) (5) 2,195,033 33,999 6.28 1,835,902 28,786 6.22 1,743,572 26,120 6.08
Total interest-earning assets 2,729,063 38,576 5.73 2,327,462 33,232 5.66 2,217,043 30,281 5.54
Non-interest earning assets:
Cash and due from banks 30,663 31,388 28,705
Allowance for credit losses (23,391- (20,070- (20,154-
Other assets 131,739 102,792 93,131
Total non-interest earning assets 139,011 114,110 101,682
Total Assets - 2,868,074 - 2,441,572 - 2,318,725
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand and money market- 723,966 - 3,462 1.94 - 640,265 - 3,324 2.06 - 546,884 - 2,801 2.08
Savings 218,829 137 0.25 198,463 106 0.21 211,905 142 0.27
Time 1,040,656 9,188 3.58 848,216 7,904 3.70 793,803 7,805 3.99
Total interest-bearing deposits 1,983,451 12,787 2.61 1,686,944 11,334 2.67 1,552,592 10,748 2.81
Short-term borrowings 6,358 60 3.83 2,461 25 4.03 44,297 458 4.19
Other borrowings 95,152 982 4.19 68,025 743 4.33 93,549 1,021 4.43
Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,084,961 13,829 2.69 1,757,430 12,102 2.73 1,690,438 12,227 2.93
Non-interest bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits 458,126 413,238 380,544
Other liabilities 35,188 30,781 29,549
Total non-interest bearing liabilities 493,314 444,019 410,093
Stockholders' equity 289,799 240,123 218,194
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity- 2,868,074 - 2,441,572 - 2,318,725
Net interest income/spread (tax equivalent basis) 24,747 3.04 - 21,130 2.93 - 18,054 2.61 -
Tax-equivalent basis adjustment (193- (186- (197-
Net interest income - 24,554 - 20,944 - 17,857
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) 3.68 - 3.60 - 3.30 -
(1) Interest and yields are presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a marginal tax rate of 21%.
(2) Average balances have been calculated based on daily balances.
(3) Annualized
(4) Loan balances include non-accrual loans and are net of unearned income.
(5) Loan yields include the effect of amortization of deferred fees, net of costs.
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
For the Three Months Ended March 31 2026 2025
Net interest income- 24,554 - 17,857
Net income 3,730 5,773
Net interest spread (fully taxable equivalent) 3.04: 2.61%
Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) 3.68: 3.30%
Return on average assets 0.53: 1.01%
Return on average equity 5.22: 10.73%
Return on average tangible equity 6.04: 12.40%
Basic earnings per share- 0.35 - 0.63
Diluted earnings per share- 0.35 - 0.63
As of March 31 2026 2025
Total assets- 2,917,254 - 2,376,044
Total loans receivable 2,238,657 1,771,269
Allowance for credit losses 24,350 20,442
Total deposits 2,506,698 2,004,448
Stockholders' equity 283,938 220,707
Trust assets under management 213,318 198,761
Book value per share- 26.07 - 23.84
Tangible book value per share- 22.43 - 20.66
Equity to total assets 9.73: 9.29%
Allowance to total loans receivable 1.09: 1.15%
Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.46: 0.45%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.38: 0.33%
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31
2026 2025 2025 2025 2025
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks- 25,480 - 32,118 - 50,348 - 32,052 - 31,729
Interest-bearing deposits with banks 75,258 12,318 24,382 20,993 43,678
Fed Funds Sold 1,835
Cash and cash equivalents 102,573 44,436 74,730 53,045 75,407
Securities available for sale 431,204 408,782 403,989 402,460 408,742
Loans receivable 2,238,657 1,853,422 1,814,682 1,790,574 1,771,269
Less: Allowance for credit losses 24,350 19,882 19,911 20,908 20,442
Net loans receivable 2,214,307 1,833,540 1,794,771 1,769,666 1,750,827
Regulatory stock, at cost 7,161 6,623 6,163 7,538 7,616
Bank owned life insurance 55,078 46,089 45,821 46,099 46,914
Bank premises and equipment, net 25,299 22,971 22,292 21,608 20,273
Foreclosed real estate owned 771 771 - - -
Goodwill and other intangibles 39,693 29,364 29,375 29,387 29,402
Other assets 41,168 32,266 34,810 35,547 36,863
TOTAL ASSETS- 2,917,254 - 2,424,842 - 2,411,951 - 2,365,350 - 2,376,044
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing demand- 470,706 - 419,597 - 424,027 - 406,358 - 391,377
Interest-bearing deposits 2,035,992 1,659,048 1,649,941 1,591,476 1,613,071
Total deposits 2,506,698 2,078,645 2,073,968 1,997,834 2,004,448
Borrowings 88,268 74,133 72,071 111,850 118,590
Other liabilities 38,350 29,907 31,007 30,241 32,299
TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,633,316 2,182,685 2,177,046 2,139,925 2,155,337
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 283,938 242,157 234,905 225,425 220,707
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY- 2,917,254 - 2,424,842 - 2,411,951 - 2,365,350 - 2,376,044
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31
Three months ended 2026 2025 2025 2025 2025
INTEREST INCOME
Loans receivable, including fees- 33,873 - 28,666 - 28,141 - 27,115 - 25,988
Securities 4,110 3,906 3,907 3,871 3,870
Other 400 474 144 220 226
Total interest income 38,383 33,046 32,192 31,206 30,084
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits 12,787 11,334 10,730 10,869 10,748
Borrowings 1,042 768 1,004 1,272 1,479
Total interest expense 13,829 12,102 11,734 12,141 12,227
NET INTEREST INCOME 24,554 20,944 20,458 19,065 17,857
PROVISION FOR (RELEASE OF) CREDIT LOSSES 1,459 468 (502- 950 857
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER (RELEASE OF) PROVISION
FOR CREDIT LOSSES 23,095 20,476 20,960 18,115 17,000
OTHER INCOME
Service charges and fees 1,755 1,734 1,660 1,514 1,513
Income from fiduciary activities 238 228 254 226 325
Net realized (losses) gains on sales of securities - - - - -
Gains on sales of loans, net 76 83 130 65 47
Gains on sales of foreclosed real estate owned - - - - -
Earnings and proceeds on life insurance policies 314 268 268 266 286
Other 332 198 193 177 180
Total other income 2,715 2,511 2,505 2,248 2,351
OTHER EXPENSES
Salaries and employee benefits 8,549 7,155 6,696 6,605 6,472
Occupancy, furniture and equipment, net 1,725 1,390 1,361 2,538 1,378
Foreclosed real estate 36 - 1 137 4
FDIC insurance assessment 507 423 368 355 406
Other 10,173 4,651 4,508 2,896 3,804
Total other expenses 20,990 13,619 12,934 12,531 12,064
INCOME BEFORE TAX EXPENSE 4,820 9,368 10,531 7,832 7,287
INCOME TAX EXPENSE 1,090 1,926 2,197 1,627 1,514
NET INCOME- 3,730 - 7,442 - 8,334 - 6,205 - 5,773
Basic earnings per share- 0.35 - 0.81 - 0.89 - 0.67 - 0.63
Diluted earnings per share- 0.35 - 0.81 - 0.89 - 0.67 - 0.63
Book Value per share- 26.07 - 26.06 - 25.36 - 24.34 - 23.84
Tangible Book Value per share 22.43 22.90 22.19 21.17 20.66
Return on average assets (annualized) 0.53% 1.21% 1.40% 1.06% 1.01%
Return on average equity (annualized) 5.22% 12.30% 14.58% 11.14% 10.73%
Return on average tangible equity (annualized) 6.04% 14.01% 16.76% 12.83% 12.40%
Net interest spread (fte) 3.04% 2.93% 2.94% 2.75% 2.61%
Net interest margin (fte) 3.68% 3.60% 3.63% 3.43% 3.30%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.09% 1.07% 1.10% 1.17% 1.15%
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.09% 0.13% 0.13% 0.08% 0.07%
Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.46% 0.34% 0.36% 0.45% 0.45%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.38% 0.29% 0.31% 0.34% 0.33%
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjustments for Merger-Related Expenses and BOLI Restructuring Fee
Adjusted Return on Average Assets
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended
March 31, December 31, March 31,
2025 2025 2026
Net income- 5,773 - 7,442 3,730
Average assets 2,318,725 2,441,572 2,868,074
Return on average assets (annualized) 1.01 - 1.21 - 0.53 -
Net income 5,773 7,442 3,730
Merger-related expenses 0 520 4,941
Boli restructuring fee 0 0 225
Tax effect at 21% 0 (109- (1,085-
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 5,773 7,853 7,811
Average assets 2,318,725 2,441,572 2,868,074
Adjusted return on average assets (annualized)
(Non-GAAP) 1.01 - 1.28 - 1.10 -
Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended
March 31, December 31, March 31,
2025 2025 2026
Net income- 5,773 - 7,442 3,730
Average shareholders' equity 218,194 240,123 289,799
Average intangible assets (29,424- (29,369- (39,334-
Average tangible shareholders' equity 188,770 210,754 250,465
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (annualized) 12.40 - 14.01 - 6.04 -
Net income 5,773 7,442 3,730
Merger-related expenses 0 520 4,941
Boli restructuring fee 0 0 225
Tax effect at 21% 0 (109- (1,085-
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 5,773 7,853 7,811
Average tangible shareholders' equity 188,770 210,754 250,465
Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (annualized)
(Non-GAAP) 12.40 - 14.78 - 12.65 -
Adjusted Earnings Per Share
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended
March 31, December 31, March 31,
2025 2025 2026
GAAP-Based Earnings Per Share, Basic- 0.63 - 0.81 - 0.35
GAAP-Based Earnings Per Share, Diluted- 0.63 - 0.81 - 0.35
Net Income 5,773 7,442 3,730
Merger-related expenses 0 520 4,941
Boli restructuring fee 0 0 225
Tax effect at 21% 0 (109- (1,085-
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 5,773 7,853 7,811
Adjusted Earnings per Share, Basic (Non-GAAP)- 0.63 - 0.85 - 0.73
Adjusted Earnings per Share, Diluted (Non-GAAP)- 0.63 - 0.85 - 0.72
Tangible Book Value
(Dollars in thousands)
December 31, March 31,
2025 2026
Total shareholders' equity 242,157 283,938
Adjustments:
Goodwill (29,266- (36,375-
Other intangible assets (98- (3,319-
Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) 212,793 244,244
Common shares outstanding 9,293,858 10,890,166
Book value per common share 26.06 26.07
Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP) 22.90 22.43
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjustments for Merger-Related Expenses and BOLI Restructuring Fee
Pre Provision Net Revenue
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2026 2025
Income before tax expense (GAAP)- 4,820 - 7,287
Provision for credit losses 1,459 857
Pre provision net revenue (PPNR) (Non-GAAP) 6,279 8,144
Merger-related expenses 4,941 0
BOLI restructuring fee 225 0
PPNR adjusted for one time expenses (Non-GAAP) 11,445 8,144
Three Months Ended December 31,
2025
Income before tax expense (GAAP)- 9,368
Provision for credit losses 468
Pre provision net revenue (PPNR) (Non-GAAP) 9,836
Merger-related expenses 520
PPNR adjusted for one time expenses (Non-GAAP) 10,356

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.