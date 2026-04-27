New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2026) - Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ: WAVE) ("Eco Wave Power" or the "Company"), a leading onshore wave energy technology company, today announced that it will participate in the Market Movers Investor Summit on Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

The Company's presentation will take place at 12:20-12:40 PM ET in Track 2, at the historic Bank of New York, located at 48 Wall Street, New York, NY. Eco Wave Power's Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Inna Braverman, will deliver the presentation.





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During the presentation, Ms. Braverman is expected to provide an update on Eco Wave Power's operational progress across its existing projects, including the Company's grid-connected wave energy power station in Israel and its pilot project at the Port of Los Angeles, launched in collaboration with Shell Marine Renewable Energy. She is also expected to discuss upcoming developments in Taiwan, India, and Portugal, which form part of the Company's expanding international growth pipeline.

In addition, the presentation is expected to address Eco Wave Power's potential role in supporting next-generation digital and industrial infrastructure by serving as a renewable energy layer for AI-related infrastructure located near coastlines, where many future data centers, ports, and industrial facilities are expected to operate.

The Market Movers Investor Summit is a premier, high-access event on Wall Street. The inaugural program features fireside chats with Alex Rodriguez, Chairman and CEO of A-Rod Corp, and Grant Cardone, CEO of Cardone Capital, in addition to company presentations and one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

Event Details

Summit Date: May 5, 2026

Company Presentation: Eco Wave Power

Time: 12:20-12:40 PM ET in Track 2

Location: 48 Wall Street, New York, NY (The original Bank of New York)

Request an invitation to attend at: www.marketmoverssummit.com.

About the Market Movers Investor Summit

The 2026 Market Movers Investor Summit begins on May 4 with a kickoff event at Delmonico's, followed by a full day of programming on May 5. The summit brings together public and private company executives, fund managers, and family offices for a focused, high-caliber experience. The agenda includes company presentations, exclusive fireside chats and keynote sessions, networking opportunities, curated hospitality experiences, and special guest programming.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

Eco Wave Power Global (NASDAQ: WAVE) is a leading onshore wave energy company that converts ocean and sea waves into clean, reliable, and cost-efficient electricity using its patented and intelligent technology. By generating renewable power directly from existing coastal infrastructure such as breakwaters, jetties, and piers, Eco Wave Power enables sustainable electricity production in close proximity to coastal cities, ports, and energy-intensive infrastructure.

As global electricity demand continues to rise with the growth of artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure, and next-generation data centers, Eco Wave Power's technology is designed to help provide renewable energy near shorelines where many data centers, industrial facilities, and population centers are located.

The Company developed and operates Israel's first grid-connected wave energy power station and recently launched the first-ever onshore wave energy pilot station at the Port of Los Angeles, in collaboration with Shell Marine Renewable Energy. Eco Wave Power is expanding globally with projects planned in Portugal, Taiwan, and India, representing a project pipeline of 404.7 MW.

For more information, please visit: www.ecowavepower.com

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Source: The Money Channel NYC