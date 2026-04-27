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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.04.2026 14:36 Uhr
75 Leser
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PSB Holdings, Inc. Reports Quarterly Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

WAUSAU, Wis., April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PSB Holdings, Inc. ("PSB") (OTCQX: PSBQ), the holding company for Peoples State Bank ("Peoples") serving Northcentral and Southeastern Wisconsin reported earnings for the first quarter ending March 31, 2026 of $0.82 per diluted common share on net income of $3.3 million, compared to $0.97 per diluted common share on net income of $3.9 million during the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2025, and $0.60 per diluted common share on net income of $2.4 million during the first quarter ending March 31, 2025.

PSB's first quarter of 2026 operating results reflected the following changes from the fourth quarter of 2025: (1) a stronger net interest margin as loans and securities yields increased; (2) higher non-interest income from gains on the sale of SBA loans and receipt of life insurance benefits partially offset by losses on the sale of securities; and (3) higher non-interest expenses due to higher salary and employee benefits due in part to higher incentive accruals and a true-up of historical FDIC insurance premiums.

"Net interest margin expansion has continued to support strong profitability while enabling the Bank to continue to pursue strategic initiatives to ensure enhancement of shareholder value. Additionally, during the first quarter, we received life insurance benefits enabling us the opportunity to restructure a part of the investment portfolio. Delayed sales of SBA loans due to the government shutdown in the fourth quarter of 2025 were sold in the first quarter which boosted gains in the current quarter," stated Scott Cattanach, President and CEO. "Additionally, we are pleased to share that Rhonda Norrbom has joined Peoples as executive vice president and chief credit officer. Rhonda will oversee credit risk management and the commercial credit administration team, ensuring continued alignment with the Bank's commitment to sound lending practices that support community growth."

March 31, 2026, Highlights:

  • Net interest income increased $155,000 to $11.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, from $11.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, due in part to higher loan balances with higher yields, repricing of existing loans to higher rates and higher securities yields after some security restructuring.

  • Noninterest income increased $239,000 to $2.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to $2.1 million the prior quarter due to the receipt of life insurance benefits and gains on the sale of SBA loans, partially offset by losses on security sales.

  • Noninterest expenses increased $1.2 million to $9.8 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2026 from $8.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, reflecting higher salary and benefit plan expenses related to higher incentive accruals for fiscal 2026. Additionally, a non-recurring true-up for historical FDIC insurance premiums and one-time legal and professional expenses were realized in the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.
  • Net loans increased $20.5 million in the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, to $1.12 billion compared to December 31, 2025. The loan pipeline continues to remain strong. Allowance for credit losses increased to 1.16% of gross loans.

  • Non-performing assets decreased to $16.3 million, or 1.09% of total assets at March 31, 2026, compared to $17.3 million, or 1.18% the previous quarter. The decrease primarily relates to the partial paydown of a non-owner occupied rental property.

  • Total deposits increased $10.0 million to $1.19 billion at March 31, 2026, from $1.18 billion at December 31, 2025. Core deposits increased $18.5 million while brokered deposits declined $8.3 million.

  • Return on average tangible common equity was 10.90% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 compared to 12.86% the prior quarter and 9.21% in the year ago quarter. Tangible book value per common share was up 13.40% over the past year to $30.55 at March 31, 2026, compared to $26.94 at March 31, 2025 and $29.99 at December 31, 2025.

  • PSB paid a semi-annual dividend of $0.34 per share on January 30, 2026. Additionally, PSB announced a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share, payable April 30, 2026 to shareholders of record on April 10, 2026.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality Review

Total assets increased $33.9 million during the first quarter to $1.50 billion at March 31, 2026, compared to $1.46 billion at December 31, 2025. Cash and cash equivalents increased $29.6 million to $59.5 million at March 31, 2026, from $29.9 million at December 31, 2025, as deposit growth and security sales increased cash and cash equivalent levels. Investment securities available for sale decreased $13.2 million to $171.1 million at March 31, 2026, from $184.3 million one quarter earlier.

Gross loans receivable increased $15.6 million to $1.15 billion at March 31, 2026, compared to one quarter earlier. Commercial real estate loans increased $26.8 million to $578.7 million at March 31, 2026, compared to three months earlier while commercial & industrial loans increased $4.1 million to $143.6 million over the same time period. Residential real estate loans decreased $9.9 million from the prior quarter to $330.4 million while agricultural loans decreased $2.3 million to $9.2 million at March 31, 2026, compared to three months earlier and municipal loans decreased $2.8 million over the same time period. The loan portfolio remains well diversified with commercial real estate and construction loans totaling 56.7% of gross loans, followed by residential real estate loans at 28.8% of gross loans, commercial non-real estate loans at 14.1% and consumer loans at 0.4%. The lending pipeline remains strong heading into the second quarter.

The allowance for credit losses increased to 1.16% of gross loans at March 31, 2026 while annualized net charge-offs to average loans were 0.00% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. Non-performing assets decreased $1.0 million to $16.3 million, or 1.09% of total assets at March 31, 2026, down from 1.18% at December 31, 2025. The decrease in non-performing assets primarily reflects the partial paydown of a non-owner occupied rental property of approximately $1.2 million. Approximately 73% of all non-performing assets consisted of five lending relationships.

Total deposits increased $10.0 million from the prior quarter to $1.19 billion. The largest increase in deposits was in money market deposits, which increased $21.6 million during the first quarter partially offset by a decline in retail and local time deposits and brokered deposits of $5.7 million and $8.3 million, respectively.

FHLB advances increased by $24.0 million to $137.0 million at March 31, 2026 from $113.0 million at December 31, 2025. The increase in FHLB advances offset a decline in brokered deposits totaling $8.3 million to $54.2 million at March 31, 2026.

Tangible stockholder equity as a percentage of total tangible assets was 8.72% at March 31, 2026, compared to 8.77% at December 31, 2025, and 8.05% at March 31, 2025.

Tangible net book value per common share increased $3.61 to $30.55 at March 31, 2026, compared to $26.94 one year earlier, an increase of 13.40% after dividends totaling $0.86 were paid to shareholders. Relative to the prior quarter's tangible book value per common share of $29.99, tangible net book value per common share increased primarily due to earnings. The accumulated other comprehensive loss on the investment portfolio increased slightly to $13.2 million at March 31, 2026 as market interest rates rose slightly, compared to $13.0 million one quarter earlier and $16.7 million at March 31, 2025.

Operations Review

Net interest income increased to $11.9 million (on a net margin of 3.45%) for the first quarter of 2026, from $11.7 million (on a net margin of 3.28%) for the fourth quarter of 2025, and increased from $10.3 million (on a net margin of 3.03%) for the first quarter of 2025. The higher net interest income in the current period primarily relates to an increase in loan yields during the quarter and an increase in security yields after selling lower yielding securities during the first quarter. Overall earning asset yields increased 19 basis points to 5.61% during the first quarter of 2026 from 5.42% the prior period and cost of funds increased 3 basis points to 2.92% compared to 2.89% during the fourth quarter of 2025. Relative to one year earlier, interest-earning asset yields were up 26 basis points while the overall cost of funds declined 10 basis points.

The increase in earning-asset yields was due to higher yields on loans and investment securities. Loan yields increased during the first quarter of 2026 to 6.12% from 5.94% during the fourth quarter of 2025. Taxable security yields were 3.39% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to 3.32% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, while a smaller balance of tax-exempt security yields increased to 3.38% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 from 3.33% the prior quarter.

The slight increase in funding costs was due to higher deposit costs, partially offset by lower costs related to FHLB advances. Deposits costs increased 5 basis points to 2.03% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, from 1.98% the prior quarter as loyalty programs rewarded core retail deposit customers with higher deposit rates when combined with their primary checking account. FHLB advance costs declined 12 basis points to 4.24% for the first quarter from 4.36% the prior quarter.

Total noninterest income increased $239,000 during the first quarter of 2026 to $2.3 million. The government shutdown in the fourth quarter delayed the sale of SBA 7A loans until the first quarter of 2026. As a result, other noninterest income increased to $923,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 from $565,000 one quarter earlier. Additionally, life insurance benefits totaling $489,000 and a net loss of $502,000 on the sale of investment securities were realized during the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Noninterest expenses increased $1.2 million to $9.8 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $8.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, and increased $829,000 from $9.0 million for the first quarter of 2025. On a linked quarter basis, salary and benefits expense increased $789,000 due to higher incentive accruals and annual merit increases. Additionally, a non-recurring true-up for historical FDIC insurance premiums and one-time legal and professional expenses were realized in the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Income taxes decreased $388,000 during the first quarter to $495,000, from $883,000 one quarter earlier due to tax exempt life insurance benefits and from the sale of available for sale securities that had a stranded deferred tax asset that resulted from the change in the Wisconsin tax law in 2023. The effective tax rate for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 was 12.6% compared to 18.0% for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025.

About PSB Holdings, Inc.

PSB Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Peoples State Bank. Peoples is a community bank headquartered in Wausau, Wisconsin, serving northcentral and southeastern Wisconsin from twelve full-service banking locations in Marathon, Oneida, Vilas, Portage, Milwaukee and Waukesha counties. Peoples also provides investment and insurance products, along with retirement planning services, through Peoples Wealth Management, a division of Peoples. PSB Holdings, Inc. is traded under the stock symbol PSBQ on the OTCQX Market. More information about PSB, its management, and its financial performance may be found at www.psbholdingsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about PSB's business based, in part, on assumptions made by management and include, without limitation, statements with respect to the potential growth of PSB, its future profits, expected stock repurchase levels, future dividend rates, future interest rates, and the adequacy of its capital position. Forward-looking statements can be affected by known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including, but not limited to, strength of the economy, the effects of government policies, including interest rate policies, risks associated with the execution of PSB's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to current and future M&A activity, and risks associated with global economic instability. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which they are made and PSB does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

PSB Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
March 31, 2026, September 30, June 30, and March 31, 2025, unaudited, December 31, 2025 derived from audited financial statements
Mar. 31,Dec. 31,Sep. 30,Jun. 30,Mar. 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2026 2025 2025 2025 2025
Assets
Cash and due from banks- 28,053 - 19,697 - 14,221 - 23,022 - 19,628
Interest-bearing deposits 1,703 2,262 3,630 2,890 702
Federal funds sold 29,755 7,916 19,641 31,624 2,351
Cash and cash equivalents 59,511 29,875 37,492 57,536 22,681
Securities available for sale (at fair value) 171,107 184,265 190,709 184,320 182,594
Securities held to maturity (fair values of $72,485, $76,671, $76,104, $75,016 and $77,375 respectively) 78,826 81,511 82,195 83,123 85,373
Equity securities 2,904 2,892 2,885 2,885 2,847
Loans held for sale 652 180 145 349 734
Loans receivable, net (allowance for credit losses of $13,131, $12,605, $12,686, $12,553 and $12,392 respectively) 1,116,089 1,096,035 1,115,137 1,109,296 1,096,422
Accrued interest receivable 5,094 5,035 5,023 5,006 5,184
Foreclosed assets - - - - 300
Premises and equipment, net 13,160 12,972 13,355 13,397 13,522
Mortgage servicing rights, net 1,978 1,689 1,685 1,684 1,717
Federal Home Loan Bank stock (at cost) 7,995 8,090 8,641 9,297 8,825
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 24,453 25,425 25,242 25,067 24,897
Core deposit intangible 266 287 309 330 353
Goodwill 3,565 3,495 3,495 3,495 3,495
Other assets 9,784 9,721 10,420 10,832 10,828
TOTAL ASSETS- 1,495,384 - 1,461,472 - 1,496,733 - 1,506,617 - 1,459,772
Liabilities
Non-interest-bearing deposits- 281,947 - 278,302 - 278,615 - 277,239 - 245,672
Interest-bearing deposits 905,082 898,729 910,571 900,303 884,364
Total deposits 1,187,029 1,177,031 1,189,186 1,177,542 1,130,036
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 136,950 112,950 140,950 165,950 170,250
Other borrowings 4,119 5,397 6,062 6,250 6,343
Senior subordinated notes 4,789 4,788 4,786 4,784 4,783
Junior subordinated debentures 13,151 13,126 13,100 13,075 13,049
Allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments 492 542 622 622 672
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 14,986 15,967 13,651 15,118 13,554
Total liabilities 1,361,516 1,329,801 1,368,357 1,383,341 1,338,687
Stockholders' equity
Preferred stock - no par value:
Authorized - 30,000 shares; Issued - 7,200 shares
Outstanding - 7,200 shares, respectively 7,200 7,200 7,200 7,200 7,200
Common stock - no par value with a stated value of $1.00 per share:
Authorized - 18,000,000 shares; Issued - 5,490,798 shares
Outstanding - 4,020,508, 4,023,874, 4,040,538, 4,041,573 and 4,084,708 shares, respectively 1,830 1,830 1,830 1,830 1,830
Additional paid-in capital 8,732 8,727 8,707 8,659 8,608
Retained earnings 153,146 150,556 148,029 144,548 142,277
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (13,264- (13,000- (14,166- (15,764- (16,692-
Treasury stock, at cost - 1,470,290, 1,466,924, 1,450,260, 1,449,225 and 1,406,090 shares, respectively (23,776- (23,642- (23,224- (23,197- (22,138-
Total stockholders' equity 133,868 131,671 128,376 123,276 121,085
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY- 1,495,384 - 1,461,472 - 1,496,733 - 1,506,617 - 1,459,772
PSB Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
Quarter Ended
(dollars in thousands,Mar. 31,Dec. 31,Sep. 30,Jun. 30,Mar. 31,
except per share data - unaudited) 2026 2025 2025 2025 2025
Interest and dividend income:
Loans, including fees- 17,066 - 16,744 - 16,745- 16,510 - 15,782
Securities:
Taxable 1,586 1,659 1,645 1,566 1,641
Tax-exempt 484 495 500 506 517
Other interest and dividends 316 582 717 332 345
Total interest and dividend income 19,452 19,480 19,607 18,914 18,285
Interest expense:
Deposits 5,898 5,976 6,207 5,934 5,884
FHLB advances 1,344 1,428 1,707 1,899 1,792
Other borrowings 25 40 45 48 47
Senior subordinated notes 59 59 59 58 59
Junior subordinated debentures 242 248 247 250 248
Total interest expense 7,568 7,751 8,265 8,189 8,030
Net interest income 11,884 11,729 11,342 10,725 10,255
Provision for credit losses 475 275 138 110 117
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 11,409 11,454 11,204 10,615 10,138
Noninterest income:
Service fees 393 401 363 366 358
Mortgage banking income 405 413 363 411 250
Investment and insurance sales commissions 437 520 345 335 326
Net loss on sale of securities (502- - - - (1-
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 175 182 176 170 163
Life insurance death benefits 489 - - - -
Other noninterest income 923 565 678 814 770
Total noninterest income 2,320 2,081 1,925 2,096 1,866
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits 5,948 5,159 5,446 4,828 5,302
Occupancy and facilities 800 712 712 719 786
Loss (gain) on foreclosed assets (36- (23- 1 (58- -
Data processing and other office operations 1,119 1,188 1,122 1,189 1,201
Advertising and promotion 189 177 138 189 129
Core deposit intangible amortization 21 21 22 23 23
Other noninterest expenses 1,757 1,402 1,365 1,303 1,528
Total noninterest expense 9,798 8,636 8,806 8,193 8,969
Income before provision for income taxes 3,931 4,899 4,323 4,518 3,035
Provision for income taxes 495 883 720 752 473
Net income- 3,436 - 4,016 - 3,603- 3,766 - 2,562
Preferred stock dividends declared- 122 - 122 - 122- 122 - 122
Net income available to common shareholders- 3,314 - 3,894 - 3,481- 3,644 - 2,440
Basic earnings per common share- 0.82 - 0.97 - 0.86- 0.90 - 0.60
Diluted earnings per common share- 0.82 - 0.97 - 0.86- 0.89 - 0.60
PSB Holdings, Inc.
Quarterly Financial Summary
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)Quarter ended
Mar. 31,Dec. 31,Sep. 30,Jun. 30,Mar. 31,
Earnings and dividends: 2026 2025 2025 2025 2025
Interest income - 19,452 - 19,480 - 19,607 - 18,914 - 18,285
Interest expense - 7,568 - 7,751 - 8,265 - 8,189 - 8,030
Net interest income - 11,884 - 11,729 - 11,342 - 10,725 - 10,255
Provision for credit losses - 475 - 275 - 138 - 110 - 117
Other noninterest income - 2,320 - 2,081 - 1,925 - 2,096 - 1,866
Other noninterest expense - 9,798 - 8,636 - 8,806 - 8,193 - 8,969
Net income available to common shareholders- 3,314 - 3,894 - 3,481 - 3,644 - 2,440
Basic earnings per common share (3)- 0.82 - 0.97 - 0.86 - 0.90 - 0.60
Diluted earnings per common share (3)- 0.82 - 0.97 - 0.86 - 0.89 - 0.60
Dividends declared per common share (3)- 0.18 - 0.34 - - - 0.34 - -
Tangible net book value per common share (4)- 30.55 - 29.99 - 29.05 - 27.77 - 26.94
Average common shares outstanding 4,021,327 4,028,368 4,041,393 4,070,721 4,088,824
Balance sheet - average balances:
Loans receivable, net of allowances for credit loss - 1,118,837 - 1,107,114 - 1,111,055 - 1,111,004 - 1,091,533
Assets - 1,478,103 - 1,501,135 - 1,510,272 - 1,480,851 - 1,462,862
Deposits - 1,175,510 - 1,199,363 - 1,191,002 - 1,142,279 - 1,140,397
Stockholders' equity - 134,946 - 131,606 - 125,342 - 123,077 - 118,576
Performance ratios:
Return on average assets (1) 0.94% 1.06% 0.95% 1.02% 0.71%
Return on average common stockholders' equity (1) 10.52% 12.42% 11.69% 12.61% 8.88%
Return on average tangible common
stockholders' equity (1)(4) 10.90% 12.86% 12.14% 13.11% 9.21%
Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1) 0.00% 0.16% 0.00% 0.00% 0.02%
Nonperforming loans to gross loans 1.44% 1.56% 1.51% 1.39% 1.15%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 1.09% 1.18% 1.13% 1.04% 0.89%
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans 1.16% 1.14% 1.12% 1.12% 1.12%
Nonperforming assets to tangible equity
plus the allowance for credit losses (4) 12.13% 13.10% 13.17% 12.64% 10.71%
Net interest rate margin (1)(2) 3.45% 3.28% 3.16% 3.09% 3.03%
Net interest rate spread (1)(2) 2.69% 2.53% 2.42% 2.34% 2.33%
Service fee revenue as a percent of
average demand deposits (1) 0.58% 0.55% 0.52% 0.54% 0.58%
Noninterest income as a percent
of gross revenue 10.66% 9.65% 8.94% 9.98% 9.26%
Efficiency ratio (2) 68.24% 61.82% 65.47% 63.00% 72.88%
Noninterest expenses to average assets (1) 2.69% 2.28% 2.31% 2.22% 2.49%
Average stockholders' equity less accumulated
other comprehensive income (loss) to
average assets 9.93% 9.59% 9.20% 9.31% 9.22%
Tangible equity to tangible assets (4) 8.72% 8.77% 8.34% 7.95% 8.05%
Stock price information:
High - 28.50 - 26.30 - 26.00 - 25.70 - 26.50
Low - 26.10 - 24.34 - 23.30 - 23.65 - 25.60
Last trade value at quarter-end - 27.74 - 26.10 - 25.50 - 23.89 - 25.70
(1) Annualized
(2) The yield on federally tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.
(3) Due to rounding, cumulative quarterly per share performance may not equal annual per share totals.
(4) Tangible stockholders' equity excludes goodwill and core deposit intangibles.
PSB Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
Quarter Ended
Mar. 31,Dec. 31,Sep. 30,Jun. 30,Mar. 31,
(dollars in thousands - unaudited) 2026 2025 2025 2025 2025
Net income- 3,436 - 4,016 - 3,603 - 3,766 - 2,562
Other comprehensive income, net of tax:
Unrealized gain (loss) on securities availablefor sale
 (711- 1,065 1,550 972 2,551
Reclassification adjustment for security loss included in net income
 396 - - - 1
Accretion of unrealized loss included in net income on securities available for sale deferred tax adjustment for Wisconsin Act 19
 (83- - (26- (35- -
Amortization of unrealized loss included in net income on securities available for sale transferred to securities held to maturity
 91 90 90 91 89
Unrealized gain (loss) on interest rate swap 43 18 (2- (87- (6-
Reclassification adjustment of interest rate swap settlements included in earnings
 - (7- (15- (13- (13-
Other comprehensive income (loss) (264- 1,166 1,597 928 2,622
Comprehensive income- 3,172 - 5,182 - 5,200 - 4,694 - 5,184
PSB Holdings, Inc.
Nonperforming Assets as of:
Mar 31,Dec 31,Sep 30,Jun 30,Mar 31,
(dollars in thousands) 2026 2025 2025 2025 2025
Nonaccrual loans (excluding restructured loans)- 15,438 - 16,436 - 16,560 - 15,333 - 12,404
Nonaccrual restructured loans 6 7 10 13 17
Restructured loans not on nonaccrual 863 865 415 295 280
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more - - - - -
Total nonperforming loans 16,307 17,308 16,985 15,641 12,701
Other real estate owned - - - - 300
Total nonperforming assets- 16,307 - 17,308 - 16,985 - 15,641 - 13,001
Nonperforming loans as a % of gross loans receivable 1.44% 1.56% 1.51% 1.39% 1.15%
Total nonperforming assets as a % of total assets 1.09% 1.18% 1.13% 1.04% 0.89%
Allowance for credit losses as a % of nonperforming loans 80.52% 72.83% 74.69% 80.26% 97.57%
PSB Holdings, Inc.
Nonperforming Assets >= $1,000,000 net book value before specific reserves
At March 31, 2026
(dollars in thousands)
GrossSpecific
Collateral DescriptionAsset TypePrincipalReserves
Real estate - Non-Owner Occupied Rental PropertiesNonaccrual 2,701 -
Real estate - Recreational FacilityNonaccrual 3,639 117
Real estate - Equipment DealershipNonaccrual 2,295 1,101
Real estate - Wood ProductsNonaccrual 1,683 375
Real estate - Non-Owner Occupied Commercial Rental PropertyNonaccrual 1,641 68
Total listed nonperforming assets - 11,959 - 1,661
Total bank wide nonperforming assets - 16,307 - 2,236
Listed assets as a % of total nonperforming assets 73% 74%
PSB Holdings, Inc.
Loan Composition by Collateral Type
Quarter-ended (dollars in thousands)Mar 31, 2026Dec 31, 2025Sep 30, 2025Jun 30, 2025Mar 31, 2025
Commercial:
Commercial and industrial- 143,572 - 139,479 - 137,199 - 135,313 - 124,074
Agriculture 9,188 11,463 12,443 13,219 11,632
Municipal 8,481 11,317 8,361 12,805 12,878
Total Commercial 161,241 162,259 158,003 161,337 148,584
Commercial Real Estate:
Commercial real estate 578,655 551,899 569,382 566,526 562,901
Construction and development 70,757 70,574 81,278 77,905 87,080
Total Commercial Real Estate 649,412 622,473 650,660 644,431 649,981
Residential real estate:
Residential 251,356 259,573 263,791 266,203 268,490
Construction and development 34,540 36,596 37,475 31,439 26,884
HELOC 44,545 44,219 41,661 39,425 38,364
Total Residential Real Estate 330,441 340,388 342,927 337,067 333,738
Consumer installment 4,648 5,053 4,801 4,886 4,683
Subtotals - Gross loans 1,145,742 1,130,173 1,156,391 1,147,721 1,136,986
Loans in process of disbursement (17,148- (22,178- (29,170- (26,496- (28,752-
Subtotals - Disbursed loans 1,128,594 1,107,995 1,127,221 1,121,225 1,108,234
Net deferred loan costs 626 645 602 624 580
Allowance for credit losses (13,131- (12,605- (12,686- (12,553- (12,392-
Total loans receivable- 1,116,089 - 1,096,035 - 1,115,137 - 1,109,296 - 1,096,422
PSB Holdings, Inc.
Selected Commercial Real Estate Loans by Purpose
Mar 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, Jun 31, Mar 31,
(dollars in thousands) 2026 2025 2025 2025 2025
Total Exposure% of Portfolio (1) Total Exposure% of Portfolio (1) Total Exposure% of Portfolio (1) Total Exposure% of Portfolio (1) Total Exposure% of Portfolio (1)
Multi Family- 134,23612.9- - 145,71714.3- - 141,89613.5- - 145,52314.0- - 143,67413.9-
Industrial and Warehousing 101,5819.8 101,5819.9 100,7129.6 105,25610.2 109,36610.6
Retail 27,9482.7 27,7562.7 27,8892.7 29,4072.8 29,2852.8
Hotels 25,0802.4 25,9492.6 25,6772.4 25,2992.4 25,7192.5
Office 4,0970.4 7,0280.7 7,1760.7 7,1310.7 7,2540.7
(1) Percentage of commercial and commercial real estate portfolio and commitments.
PSB Holdings, Inc.
Deposit Composition
Insured and Collateralized DepositsMarch 31,December 31,September 30,June 30,March 31,
(dollars in thousands) 2026 2025 2025 2025 2025
- - - - - - - - - -
Non-interest bearing demand- 221,92118.5- - 225,02519.1- - 227,44819.1- - 225,92119.2- - 206,56218.3-
Interest-bearing demand and savings 321,60427.1- 323,73927.5- 307,50525.8- 304,77925.9- 314,95727.9-
Money market deposits 146,65512.4- 142,94612.1- 158,45513.3- 148,55612.6- 144,49612.7-
Retail and local time deposits <= $250 157,89813.3- 163,39813.9- 163,44613.7- 165,36814.0- 158,06614.0-
Total core deposits 848,07871.3- 855,10872.6- 856,85471.9- 844,62471.7- 824,08172.9-
Retail and local time deposits > $250 26,5002.2- 28,0002.4- 29,0002.5- 28,0002.4- 26,7502.3-
Broker & national time deposits <= $250 7480.1- 7480.1- 7480.1- 7480.1- 1,2410.1-
Broker & national time deposits > $250 54,1914.6- 62,4935.3- 67,4935.7- 65,9175.6- 79,0907.0-
Totals- 929,51778.2- - 946,34980.4- - 954,09580.2- - 939,28979.8- - 931,16282.3-
PSB Holdings, Inc.
Deposit Composition
Uninsured DepositsMarch 31,December 31,September 30,June 30,March 31,
(dollars in thousands) 2026 2025 2025 2025 2025
- - - - - - - - - -
Non-interest bearing demand- 60,0265.1- - 53,2774.5- - 51,1674.3- - 51,3184.4- - 39,1103.5-
Interest-bearing demand and savings 18,5331.6- 17,6831.5- 18,6441.6- 17,9831.5- 17,2621.5-
Money market deposits 128,41510.8- 110,5019.4- 117,1849.9- 122,60310.4- 123,77311.0-
Retail and local time deposits <= $250 - 0.0- - 0.0- - 0.0- - 0.0- - 0.0-
Total core deposits 206,97417.5- 181,46115.4- 186,99515.8- 191,90416.3- 180,14516.0-
Retail and local time deposits > $250 50,5384.3- 49,2214.2- 48,0964.0- 46,3493.9- 18,7291.7-
Broker & national time deposits <= $250 - 0.0- - 0.0- - 0.0- - 0.0- - 0.0-
Broker & national time deposits > $250 - 0.0- - 0.0- - 0.0- - 0.0- - 0.0-
Totals- 257,51221.8- - 230,68219.6- - 235,09119.8- - 238,25320.2- - 198,87417.7-
PSB Holdings, Inc.
Deposit Composition
Total DepositsMarch 31,December 31,September 30,June 30,March 31,
(dollars in thousands) 2026 2025 2025 2025 2025
- - - - - - - - - -
Non-interest bearing demand- 281,94723.6- - 278,30223.6- - 278,61523.4- - 277,23923.6- - 245,67221.8-
Interest-bearing demand and savings 340,13728.7- 341,42229.0- 326,14927.4- 322,76227.4- 332,21929.4-
Money market deposits 275,07023.2- 253,44721.5- 275,63923.2- 271,15923.0- 268,26923.7-
Retail and local time deposits <= $250 157,89813.3- 163,39813.9- 163,44613.7- 165,36814.0- 158,06614.0-
Total core deposits 1,055,05288.8- 1,036,56988.0- 1,043,84987.7- 1,036,52888.0- 1,004,22688.9-
Retail and local time deposits > $250 77,0386.5- 77,2216.6- 77,0966.5- 74,3496.3- 45,4794.0-
Broker & national time deposits <= $250 7480.1- 7480.1- 7480.1- 7480.1- 1,2410.1-
Broker & national time deposits > $250 54,1914.6- 62,4935.3- 67,4935.7- 65,9175.6- 79,0907.0-
Totals- 1,187,029100.0- - 1,177,031100.0- - 1,189,186100.0- - 1,177,542100.0- - 1,130,036100.0-
PSB Holdings, Inc.
Average Balances ($000) and Interest Rates
(dollars in thousands)
Quarter ended March 31, 2026 Quarter ended December 31, 2025 Quarter ended March 31, 2025
Average Yield / Average Yield / Average Yield /
BalanceInterestRate BalanceInterestRate BalanceInterestRate
Assets
Interest-earning assets:
Loans (1)(2)- 1,131,775 - 17,0926.12- - 1,119,854 - 16,7715.94- - 1,103,895 - 15,8305.82-
Taxable securities 189,726 1,5863.39- 198,179 1,6593.32- 198,426 1,6413.35-
Tax-exempt securities (2) 73,515 6133.38- 74,660 6273.33- 79,282 6543.35-
FHLB stock 7,792 1829.47- 8,424 2069.70- 8,825 24111.08-
Other 14,247 1343.81- 37,420 3763.99- 8,960 1044.71-
Total (2) 1,417,055 19,6075.61- 1,438,537 19,6395.42- 1,399,388 18,4705.35-
Non-interest-earning assets:
Cash and due from banks 15,719 16,397 16,292
Premises and equipment, net 12,957 13,239 13,728
Cash surrender value ins 25,237 25,312 24,795
Other assets 20,073 20,390 21,021
Allowance for credit losses (12,938- (12,740- (12,362-
Total- 1,478,103 - 1,501,135 - 1,462,862
Liabilities & stockholders' equity
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Savings and demand deposits- 343,033 - 1,5671.85- - 325,693 - 1,3281.62- - 339,909 - 1,5671.87-
Money market deposits 261,407 1,6172.51- 276,259 1,7042.45- 280,396 1,6852.44-
Time deposits 297,006 2,7143.71- 306,350 2,9443.81- 268,821 2,6323.97-
FHLB borrowings 128,666 1,3444.24- 130,048 1,4284.36- 164,968 1,7924.41-
Other borrowings 4,778 252.12- 6,037 402.63- 6,321 473.02-
Senior sub. notes 4,789 595.00- 4,787 594.89- 4,782 595.00-
Junior sub. debentures 13,139 2427.47- 13,113 2487.50- 13,036 2487.72-
Total 1,052,818 7,5682.92- 1,062,287 7,7512.89- 1,078,233 8,0303.02-
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits 274,064 291,061 251,271
Other liabilities 16,275 16,181 14,782
Stockholders' equity 134,946 131,606 118,576
Total- 1,478,103 - 1,501,135 - 1,462,862
Net interest income - 12,039 - 11,888 - 10,440
Rate spread 2.69- 2.53- 2.33-
Net yield on interest-earning assets 3.45- 3.28- 3.03-
(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding.
(2) The yield on federally tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.

Investor Relations Contact
PSB Holdings, Inc.
1905 Stewart Avenue
Wausau, WI 54401
888.929.9902
InvestorRelations@bankpeoples.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.