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PR Newswire
27.04.2026 15:00 Uhr
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New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Update: Former NASA Head to Ring Closing Bell for NYSE Space Summit

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on April 27th

  • Equities are lower Monday morning after oil prices rose amid the conflict in the Middle East over the weekend.
  • Five Magnificent 7 companies, all of which are among the biggest holdings by weight on the Global X NYSE 100 ETF, are due to report earnings this week.
  • The NYSE is on the ground at the POSSIBLE Miami Marketing Conference & Expo, which commenced this morning.
  • Former NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine will join Taking Stock to discuss the 75% increase in Space Force budget ahead of Tuesday's NYSE Space Summit.

Opening Bell
TGR Haas F1 Team and Toyota celebrate their technical collaboration and the first of three races on home soil for the American-owned outfit this season

Closing Bell
Former NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine rings the Closing Bell.

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2966432/NYSE_Update_April_27.mp4
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2966431/NYSE_Sealed_Air.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/5938799/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-update-former-nasa-head-to-ring-closing-bell-for-nyse-space-summit-302754266.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
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