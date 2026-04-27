The Ridge RTC Releases First Clinical Outcomes Report Showing 62% Reduction in Depression Symptoms, Sustained Through One Year Post-Discharge

Independent analysis of several thousand clinical surveys confirms statistically significant, durable improvement across depression, anxiety, stress, and well-being

MILTON, NH / ACCESS Newswire / April 27, 2026 / The Ridge RTC today released its 2025 Clinical Outcomes Report, the program's first independently validated study of patient outcomes across its residential treatment network. The findings, prepared by Pacific Analytics under the direction of Principal Researcher Kyle Van Duser, Ph.D., represent one of the most comprehensive outcome datasets in teen (12-17) and emerging adult (18-20) residential behavioral health treatment, covering several thousand clinical surveys and tracking patient progress from intake through one year post-discharge. The results showed that those who entered The Ridge RTC in crisis left measurably better - and stayed that way.

Key Findings

Patients entered The Ridge RTC with PHQ-9 depression scores in the severe range. By discharge, scores had dropped by 62% - a full shift from severe depression into the mild symptom range (p < .001). At one year post-discharge, scores remained below the clinical threshold for moderate depression.

Anxiety outcomes showed a similar pattern. GAD-7 scores fell by 63% from intake to discharge, with patients who entered in the severe anxiety range leaving in the minimal range. Scores remained below intake levels at one year post-discharge.

Well-being scores told the same story. WHO-5 scores shifted from the poor well-being range at intake to the good well-being range by discharge - a gain of approximately two standard deviations - and remained stable at both the six-month and one-year marks with no statistically significant decline between any post-discharge timepoints.

"At Ridge, we take a lot of pride in our outcomes, and we share them publicly because we believe transparency moves this entire field forward," said Ken Kosza, MA, CEO. "What we're seeing today is that our young patients aren't just getting better during treatment - they're holding onto those gains in depression, anxiety, and overall well-being for at least a full year after they leave our care. That kind of lasting change is exactly what families are looking for when they trust us with their child."

In-treatment analysis using the DASS-21 further confirmed the speed of impact. Within the first four weeks of programming, anxiety scores dropped from the moderate range to mild, while stress scores moved from mild into the normal range. Critically, the rate and trajectory of improvement were consistent across all Ridge treatment locations, indicating that outcomes are a function of the program model and not an anomaly of any single site.

All findings were statistically significant at the alpha .05 level, meaning there is a 95% or greater probability that the observed improvements are real and not attributable to chance.

"These results are what happens when clinical teams and referral partners are actually aligned," said Rudy Novak, VP of Clinical Partnerships. "At Ridge, the work doesn't stop at the treatment experience - it's about how we collaborate with families, providers, and the people who trusted us with the referral in the first place. When everyone's on the same page from intake through aftercare, outcomes like these aren't surprising. They're the whole point."

About the Study

The study was conducted independently by Pacific Analytics, a quantitative behavioral health research firm. Data collection, statistical modeling, and analysis were performed using Generalized Linear Mixed Models (GLMM), an established methodology for longitudinal clinical outcomes research. Inquiries about the research methodology may be directed to Kyle Van Duser, Ph.D., at info@pacificanalytics.org.

About The Ridge RTC

The Ridge RTC is a residential treatment program serving teens (12-17) and emerging adults (18-20) facing depression, anxiety, and related behavioral health challenges. Operating across multiple locations, The Ridge combines clinical rigor with individualized care to help young people build lasting tools for mental health. The 2025 Outcomes Report marks the program's inaugural commitment to public outcomes transparency and measurement-based accountability.

For more information,

visit https://theridgertc.com/ or call (855) 642-9828.

CONTACT:?Randy Clunan, Chief Marketing Officer?rclunan@altiorhealthcare.com?228-238-4059

SOURCE: The Ridge RTC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/the-ridge-rtc-releases-first-clinical-outcomes-report-showing-62-redu-1158186