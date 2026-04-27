Vertical Data Opens New Delhi Office to Serve India's AI Infrastructure Market

Company is Building a Local Team to Pursue Sovereign, Enterprise, Data Center and Neocloud Opportunities in India

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / April 27, 2026 / Vertical Data Inc. (OTCQB:VDTA) ("Vertical Data"), operator of VerticalData.io and GPUfinancing.com, today announced that it has opened an office in New Delhi, India. The office is intended to serve as the Company's base for AI infrastructure, GPU financing and data center development activity in the region.

Vertical Data has partnered with an initial two-person team (Ratan Kapoor and Dhanraj Misra) to lead Vertical Data's expansion in the region and intends to hire additional personnel in the near future. The team is focused on four opportunity areas: sovereign AI infrastructure programs, enterprise GPU deployments, data center development and working with Indian neocloud operators.

India is one of the fastest-scaling AI infrastructure markets globally. According to industry data cited by Astute Analytica, the India data center market was valued at $8.94 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $31.36 billion by 2035. Nomura forecasts India's data center capacity could reach 9.2 GW by 2030.



Deven Soni, CEO of Vertical Data, commented:

"India is one of the most important AI infrastructure markets in the world. Sovereign programs, large enterprises and neocloud operators in the region need capital-efficient ways to deploy GPU infrastructure. Our combination of hardware, financing, managed services and data center development is built for that. Our local team lets us engage these opportunities directly and at the speed of the AI market."

Ratan Kapoor, Vertical Data India, added:

"Compute demand in India is growing faster than available domestic financing and data center capacity. We are building the team and our Indian operations to work with sovereign, enterprise and neocloud customers from a local perspective while applying cutting-edge approaches to internationalised best practices in the AI infrastructure space."

About Vertical Data Inc.

Vertical Data Inc. is an AI infrastructure platform focused on the development and operation of high-density data centers and the financing and deployment of GPU-based compute infrastructure. The Company integrates hardware procurement, structured financing, managed services, and data center ownership to support large-scale AI deployments for enterprises, financial institutions, and government customers. Vertical Data's strategy is to use financing as a catalyst to originate deployments while building long-term asset value through owned infrastructure. For more information, visit https://verticaldata.io/investor-relations/ .

Investor Relations Contact:

Meyling Castillo

Vertical Data Inc.

Email: Meyling@verticaldata.io

Website: verticaldata.io/investor-relations

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's plans, expectations, projections, and future performance. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding anticipated development timelines, financing activities, capacity expansion, and potential customer demand. These statements are based on current assumptions and expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include, but are not limited to, market conditions, availability of capital, regulatory developments, execution risks, and other factors beyond the Company's control. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: Vertical Data Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/vertical-data-opens-new-delhi-office-to-serve-indias-ai-infrastru-1160845