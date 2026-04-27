Law Office of Harvey Kesner P.C. / EquiDeFi, Ltd.: The Era of Fan Equity Is Here: EquiDeFi Is Rewriting the Sports Investment Playbook

EquiDeFi launches a fan-first investment platform that enables everyday investors to own stakes in emerging sports leagues like Gamebred FC, unlocking access to high-growth alternative sports assets traditionally reserved for institutional capital.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 27, 2026 / As emerging leagues transform American sports culture, EquiDeFi opens the door for everyday fans to invest in the activities they've always loved, starting with Jorge Masvidal and Gamebred Fighting Championship, whose feature fight in Miami premieres.

May 1, 2026, at Unrivaled Arena to be streamed by Mediapro. A new generation of leagues, raw, authentic, and fiercely loyal in their fanbases, is rising fast. And fans driving that rise want to own a piece of it.

Pickleball arenas are selling out. Volleyball leagues are drawing primetime audiences. Bare-knuckle fighting is filling venues once reserved for mainstream sports. EquiDeFi's online and mobile self-service investing platform (www.equidefi.com), today announced the latest addition to its private investing users - Gamebred Fighting Championship

(Gamebred FC), The fast-growing bare-knuckle promotion founded by UFC superstar Jorge Masvidal. By following a link or QR code, fans can make a direct investment using their computer or mobile device in a few simple steps: register for the offering online, confirm suitability and accredited investor status, authorize payment via credit, debit, ACH, or digital wallet, and the investment is ready.

"When we first were approached by Gamebred, we realized it was a perfect fit. Professional sports meets our goal of empowering audience participation through investing, with our software removing friction and easing the pain of self-managed offerings at early stage valuations."- Joe Valentine, Managing Director, EquiDeFi.

"I built Gamebred FC for the fighters and the fans who've had my back from day one. Now those same fans can own a piece of what we're building. That's how it should be."- Jorge Masvidal, Founder, Gamebred FC

A New Asset Class Is Emerging

For decades, investment in professional sports franchises and emerging leagues was the domain of private equity firms, institutional capital, and ultra-high-net-worth individuals. A small number of publicly traded sports properties exist, but they remain largely out of reach for everyday fans.

EquiDeFi was built to change that. The platform enables leagues of all kinds to connect with fans by becoming investors with access to alternative sports assets, the kind of potential high-growth, culturally resonant properties that have historically been the province of institutional investing.

Investing in Gamebred FC requires three steps. First, click on a Gamebred " Invest Now" link on the Gamebred website (gamebredfightingchampionships.com) or scan a Gamebred FC QR code at the fight. Second, complete identity verification and confirm investor suitability; Third, select an investment amount and authorize payment via Stripe or digital wallet. Investment documents are stored permanently in the investor's vault created by EquiDeFi. Fans do not need a brokerage account or a wealth manager to create a personal portfolio. They need a phone or computer and a few minutes of time.

Why Gamebred FC

Gamebred Fighting Championship is not a pure startup. It is a promotion built on one of the most recognizable personal brands in combat sports, Jorge "Gamebred" Masvidal, with a built-in global fanbase and a trajectory that is early stage, but with the potential of other sports properties. Bare-knuckle fighting has evolved from an underground spectacle to a sanctioned, mainstream sport in under a decade.

The Bigger Picture

The real growth story in sports investment may be happening one tier below the NFL, NBA, and MLB in the leagues being built by athletes and entrepreneurs who understand their audiences better than any legacy sports executive ever could. Pickleball, volleyball, and combat sports properties like Gamebred FC are capturing large audiences. These are not fringe movements. They are the early chapters of sports properties that could define the next generation of fandom. EquiDeFi is positioning itself as the investment infrastructure layer for this entire category.

About EquiDeFi

EquiDeFi is an online and mobile self-service investing platform that provides everyday

investors access to alternative sports assets, including emerging leagues, sports promotions, and athlete-led ventures. The platform supports SEC-exempt offerings, including Regulation A+ and Regulation D software for the full investor onboarding lifecycle from registration and KYC through payment confirmation and closing.

About Gamebred Fighting Championship

Gamebred Fighting Championship is a bare-knuckle fighting promotion founded by UFC welterweight Jorge "Gamebred" Masvidal. Built on authenticity, athlete empowerment, and the raw energy of bare-knuckle competition, Gamebred FC is one of the fastest-growing combat sports promotions in the United States.

Important Disclosure

Investments are speculative, illiquid, and involve a high degree of risk, including the possible loss of your entire investment. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offering is made only by means of the official offering documents available when registering to invest via the Invest Now links. Investors should carefully review all offering documents, including Risk Factors, before making any investment decision.

Media Contact

Jack Smith

Media Director

Trustpoint Xposure

contact@trustpointxposure.com

SOURCE: Law Office of Harvey Kesner P.C. / EquiDeFi, Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/the-era-of-fan-equity-is-here-equidefi-is-rewriting-the-sports-inves-1160993