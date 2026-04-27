28th Annual Food Safety Summit Returns to Rosemont, IL in Two Weeks With Dynamic Program, New Experiences, and Expanded Access Options

Trade Show and Conference Taking Place May 11-14 in Rosemont, IL

ROSEMONT, IL / ACCESS Newswire / April 27, 2026 / The 2026 Food Safety Summit is just two weeks away, bringing together food safety professionals from across the industry for an immersive, solutions-driven event packed with expert insights, hands-on learning, and meaningful connections.

Now in its 28th year, the Summit will feature a comprehensive and forward-looking program designed to address today's most pressing food safety challenges. Attendees will experience a robust lineup of education sessions, interactive workshops, and engaging discussions led by leaders from industry, academia, and government.

For those unable to attend in person, the Summit will offer a four-session livestream option, providing remote access to key topics including Leveraging AI for Food Safety, Navigating Food Allergens, Effective Pathogen Control, and the Foreign Material Maturity Model. View the full streaming schedule at: https://www.food-safety.com/events/category/422

Highlights of the 2026 Food Safety Summit include:

Expert-Led Education: Top industry experts will deliver in-depth sessions with practical strategies and actionable takeaways for food safety professionals at every level. The program includes certificate courses, workshops, general sessions, Keynote, Town Hall, and Closing Session.

Flexible Attendance Options: Choose from one of five certificate courses, full conference access, or convenient one-day passes .

Guided Tours: Led by members of the Educational Advisory Board, these curated tours provide deeper insight into key focus areas. Wednesday's tour will highlight Food Safety Technology and AI, while Thursday will focus on Sanitation and Hygiene Solutions. Both tours will take place from 12:00-1:00 pm.

Networking Opportunities: Connect with peers and industry leaders at a variety of events, including the popular Opening Night Reception, the Food Safety Summit Gives Back Reception on Wednesday, and the brand new Beer Garden networking event on Thursday from 1:00-2:30 pm in the Community Hub on the show floor.

Closing Session - FSMA@15: A dynamic panel featuring leaders involved in the launch of the Food Safety Modernization Act , including Steven Mandernach, Sandra Eskin, Brian Ronholm, Roberta Wagner, Jennifer McEntire, Ph.D., Hilary Thesmar, and Kelly Stevens.

Gives Back Program and Song Debut: Attend the Food Safety Summit Gives Back Reception to benefit STOP Foodborne Illness on Wednesday evening and also hear the debut of a brand-new food safety song.

Education in the Exhibit Hall - The exhibit hall will be open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., offering additional learning opportunities at the Tech Tent, Solutions Stage, and Podcast Theater.

"Whether attending in person or online, participants will leave equipped with the latest knowledge, tools, and connections to strengthen their food safety programs," said Stacy Atchison, Publisher of Food Safety Magazine, producer of the Food Safety Summit. "In addition to our outstanding education program, we are excited to introduce new experiences that bring our community together in meaningful and memorable ways."

Register for the 2026 Food Safety Summit at: https://www.food-safety.com/food-safety-summit. One-, two-, and three-day conference packages are available, along with group discounts. A conference pass provides access to the interactive, half-day workshops; 21 in-depth education sessions; the Keynote and Town Hall presentations; lunch in the exhibit hall; two networking receptions; access to 200+ solution providers; free education at the Solutions Stage and Tech Tent; and NEHA continuing education credits.

The Food Safety Summit is owned and produced by Food Safety Magazine (www.food-safety.com) and BNP Media (www.bnpmedia.com), one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving industry professionals across 60+ industries through magazines, custom media, e-newsletters, webinars, events, and market research.

# # #

For further information, contact:

Amy Riemer, Media Relations

978-502-4895

amy@foodsafetysummit.com

SOURCE: Food Safety Summit

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/28th-annual-food-safety-summit-returns-to-rosemont-il-in-two-weeks-with-1161263