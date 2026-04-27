TailorMed Introduces Next Phase of Growth with Expanded Medication Success Platform at AXS26

CEO Srulik Dvorsky to Lead Panel Session on Overcoming Medication Success Barriers

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 27, 2026 / TailorMed, the medication success platform removing barriers across the patient journey, today announced it will use Asembia's AXS26 Summit as the official cornerstone event for its new chapter in growth. The company will introduce its expanded Medication Success Platform April 27-30, 2026, at the Wynn in Las Vegas, where TailorMed will be located at booth 2034.

This expansion extends TailorMed's market-leading affordability solutions to tackle additional barriers across access and adherence. By leveraging AXS26 as a premier industry stage, TailorMed is introducing coordinated support designed to help patients start therapy faster and remain adherent over time.

In addition to showcasing the expanded platform, TailorMed co-founder and CEO Srulik Dvorsky will lead the panel session, "From Cost to Care: Tackling Every Barrier in the Path," scheduled for April 29 at 3 p.m. The discussion will explore how innovation and multi-stakeholder collaboration can create stronger adherence to treatments. Joining Dvorsky for this session are Elias Zapantis, vice president, Specialty360 strategy and execution, Walgreens; Kristin Manzolillo, senior director and team leader, Pfizer; and Pam Traxel, senior vice president for alliance development and philanthropy, American Cancer Society.

"Affordability is a huge problem and remains at the heart of what we do, but it's rarely the only challenge a patient encounters," said Dvorsky. "We built TailorMed to remove the barriers standing between patients and their care. We are eager to demonstrate our platform's increased functionality at AXS26, and how it will provide even greater value to patients, providers, and the entire healthcare ecosystem by breaking barrier after barrier at scale."

The new functionalities build upon TailorMed's existing solutions to deliver the right support at the right time through a unified platform:

TailorMed Core is a care team-facing solution that streamlines and automates the full lifecycle of patient support programs

TailorMed Connect is a self-serve medication journey companion for patients, featuring a copay wallet that makes it easier to access and use financial assistance in real time

TailorMed Complete combines automation with human support in an advanced tech-enabled service

TailorMed Amplify delivers vital life sciences programs digitally across TailorMed's network

TailorMed Alliance expands patient reach and resources through a growing partner ecosystem

TailorMed's network has reached a critical inflection point, now including more than 5,000 hospitals and clinics, 3,100 pharmacies, and 100+ embedded pharma program partnerships. To date, TailorMed has supported over 75 million patients and secured $7.4 billion in financial assistance to reduce out-of-pocket costs.

To learn more about TailorMed or to schedule a demo at AXS26, visit tailormed.co

About TailorMed

TailorMed is the medication success platform removing every barrier across the patient medication journey, from access and affordability through adherence and ongoing care. Through a connected network spanning 945+ hospitals, 4,700+ clinics, 3,100+ pharmacies, 100+ life sciences programs, and 6,000+ support programs, TailorMed has supported over 75 million patients and secured more than $7.4 billion in financial assistance since 2020. TailorMed's platform connects providers, pharmacies, patients, and life sciences companies through one coordinated infrastructure designed to reach every patient at every step of their medication journey. Learn more at tailormed.co

Contact:

Jennifer Martin

jenm@tailormed.co

PR Contact:

Glenn Goldberg

Parallel Communications Group

+1 516 776-3282

ggoldberg@parallelpr.com

SOURCE: TailorMed

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/tailormed-introduces-next-phase-of-growth-with-expanded-medication-su-1161291