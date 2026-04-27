Vancouver, British Columbia and Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2026) - Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (OTCQB: QIMCF) (FSE: 7FJ) ("QIMC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced "bought deal" private placement offering (the "Offering") pursuant to which the Company issued 19,167,050 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of C$0.90 per Unit (the "Issue Price") for aggregate gross proceeds of C$17,250,345 including the full exercise of the Underwriter's (as defined herein) over-allotment option. The Offering was led by Research Capital Corporation as the sole underwriter and sole bookrunner (the "Underwriter").

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share of the Company at an exercise price of C$1.30 at any time until April 27, 2029, subject to adjustment in certain circumstances.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for exploration and evaluation of the Company's existing hydrogen and helium projects and for general working capital purposes.

The Units were issued pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions, as amended by CSA Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 - Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (collectively, the "Listed Issuer Financing Exemption"), in all provinces of Canada, except Quebec, and other qualifying jurisdictions outside of Canada, including the United States, on a private placement basis pursuant to relevant prospectus or registration exemptions in accordance with applicable laws. The Units issued to subscribers under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption will be immediately "free-trading" under applicable Canadian securities laws. All other securities not issued pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption, including the Broker Warrants (as defined herein), are subject to a statutory hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws, expiring on August 28, 2026.

In consideration for their services, the Company (i) paid the Underwriter a cash commission of C$1,201,224.15, and (ii) issued to the Underwriter an aggregate of 1,334,694 non-transferable broker warrants (the "Broker Warrants"). Each Broker Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Unit at an exercise price of C$0.90 per Unit at any time until April 27, 2029.

There is an offering document related to the Offering of Units that can be accessed under the Company's issuer profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at https://qimaterials.com/. This press release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States or in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to qualification or registration under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements and applicable U.S. state securities laws.

About Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (QIMC)

Québec Innovative Materials Corp. is a North American exploration and development company advancing a portfolio of natural hydrogen and critical mineral projects. The Company is advancing its district-scale hydrogen exploration model across Québec, Ontario, Nova Scotia, and Minnesota (USA), leveraging its proprietary R2G2 framework developed in collaboration with INRS. QIMC is committed to sustainable development, environmental stewardship, and innovation, with the objective of supporting clean energy and decarbonization initiatives.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the Canadian Securities Exchange policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are subject to business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the intended use of the net proceeds of the Offering. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For additional information with respect to these and other factors and assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements and forward-looking information made in this news release concerning the Company, please refer to the continuous disclosure record of the Company on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's issuer profile. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by applicable law.

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Source: Quebec Innovative Materials Corp.