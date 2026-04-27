Speediance Expands Global Retail Footprint with Gym Monster 2s at Smartech Flagship Locations

SHENZHEN, China, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Speediance, a leader in smart fitness innovation, is partnering with Smartech in a strategic retail collaboration, marking a major milestone in expanding the brand's global offline presence.

Key highlights:

Gym Monster 2s is available for in-store demonstration at four flagship locations:

New York - tm:rw, Times Square

London - Smartech, Selfridges

Berlin - Smartech, KaDeWe

Rome - Smartech, Rinascente

is available for in-store demonstration at four flagship locations: Visitors can experience Speediance's AI-powered training system through guided, hands-on demonstrations, with opportunities to explore product features and training capabilities in a real-world setting, as well as reserve in-store.

The rollout marks Speediance's continued evolution within the global smart fitness market toward a more ecosystem-oriented approach.

Located within leading department stores and high-traffic flagship destinations, these installations invite consumers, partners, and media who have seen Speediance online to now touch, feel, and own the future of smart fitness in person. At the center of the experience is Gym Monster 2s, a strength training system that combines digital resistance, intelligent coaching, and connected fitness content, offering a structured and adaptive approach to smart home fitness.

"Smartech has created a retail environment where technology is meant to be experienced, not just displayed. Bringing Gym Monster 2s into this context allows us to connect with users who value innovation, while strengthening how we integrate offline experience into our global retail strategy," said Tao Liu, Founder and CEO of Speediance. "Through this partnership, we are connecting digital access with offline interaction to support users across every stage of their fitness and holistic health management."

The partnership supports Speediance's retail expansion across key international markets and reflects the brand's commitment to making smart fitness more accessible and more closely connected to how people train and live.

About Speediance

Founded in 2020, Speediance is a cutting-edge fitness brand that is dedicated to providing intelligent products that revolutionize home gym workouts. By combining cutting-edge hardware, personalized AI guidance, dynamic content, and a supportive community, Speediance makes fitness safer, more efficient, and more enjoyable. Guided by the belief that fitness should be accessible and empowering, Speediance envisions a world where everyone can achieve their health and wellness goals from the comfort of home. For the latest products and updates, visit www.speediance.com or visit@speediance.official on Instagram or TikTok.

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