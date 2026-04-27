Leasys announces the launch of the renewed Clickar* platform, its digital marketplace for used vehicles, further strengthening its remarketing business and digital capabilities in Europe.

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Leasys Clickar

Fully redesigned, the platform offers improved performance, scalability and ease of use. The new interface simplifies navigation, enhances search functions and allows users to quickly access and evaluate available vehicles.

Initially dedicated to professional traders, Clickar provides a structured environment where partners and professional buyers can access a wide selection of vehicles sourced from Leasys' long-term rental activity, ensuring a reliable and regularly renewed stock, and can buy vehicles through online auction processes, ensuring a simple and transparent purchasing experience. As part of its development roadmap, the platform will be progressively extended to private customers, broadening its reach and supporting the evolution of Leasys' remarketing strategy.

"Clickar is a strategic lever to further develop our remarketing business, supporting both operational efficiency and commercial growth across Europe," said Matteo Merlo, Remarketing Chief Officer at Leasys. "Through a more intuitive, efficient and transparent platform, we are elevating the customer experience, ensuring simpler and faster access to our vehicle offering

With Clickar, Leasys continues to expand its digital ecosystem, enhancing operational efficiency and accelerating the evolution of its remarketing business across Europe.

Clickar is available in all Leasys operating markets, excluding the UK, Belgium and Netherlands. In Spain, the platform operates under the name Leasys Automarket, while maintaining the same functionalities and service offering.

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Contacts:

Leasys Press Office

+39 011 77 32 952 Mobile: +39 335 7715011 press.office@leasys.com

Antonella Giannini

+39 366 6650678 antonella.giannini@leasys.com

www.leasys.com